Pandemonium in the Bihar Assembly continued for the fourth day, with BJP MLA Sanjay Singh being thrown out of the house during the session on July 14, Friday. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, several police personnel can be seen picking him up and dragging him away from the Assembly.

Reportedly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ordered the Marshalls to evict the BJP MLA as he raised his voice against the high handedness of the Bihar police who had yesterday (July 13) used brute force at the gathering in which BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh, died at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city.

#WATCH | Patna: BJP MLA Sanjay Singh marshalled out of Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/81N9ASmPEP — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Speaking to the media after being thrown out of the house, the BJP leader said that he was thrown out on Speaker’s orders when he was condemning yesterday’s incident.

BJP MLA Sanjay Singh said that he was denouncing what happened yesterday, the Speaker suddenly asked the marshals to throw him out of the assembly building and they complied with the order. He added that he was wounded in the incident. Slamming the Nitish Kumar-led Government in Bihar, the BJP MLA lamented how the ruling dispensation was stifling the voices of opposition party members, be it in the Assembly or on the streets. He lamented that Bihar was currently in a state of emergency.

Sanjay Singh was not the only BJP MLA who was hauled by the Bihar Assembly Marshalls. In fact, Marshals evicted a couple of BJP MLAs from the Bihar Assembly on Thursday too.

On Thursday, July 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took out a march to protest against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers and the employment issue in the state. Patna police used lathi charge at the gathering in which BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh, died at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police also physically assaulted BJP MP from Maharajganj, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, who suffered grave injuries to his head. The demonstrators were subjected to severe lathi-charge due to which they received multiple injuries.

The BJP MLAs were protesting against the new recruitment policy for teachers when the police unleashed brutality on them. The police also used water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters while trying to disperse them.

The police in its defence, claimed that they tried to stop the march at the Dak Bungalow crossing, which inflamed the situation. The protesters were stopped from heading towards the restricted VIP area by the police using force.

Notably, the new recruitment policy introduced by the Bihar government has met with a lot of criticism from not only members of the opposition parties but also from teaching job aspirants in the state.

Patna Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants for protesting against state government for ending domicile rule in recruitment

On July 1, the Bihar Police lathi-charged some of the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates as they were protesting against the state government in Patna over the recruitment process. The Bihar police acted against the protesters saying that the protesters were taking to the roads causing traffic jams, stopping school students, and causing damage to the property.

Earlier on June 27, Tuesday, after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government announced that eligible candidates from all states can apply for teaching jobs in the state’s government-run schools.

Before implementing this, there was a rule which mandated that applicants with the domicile of Bihar could only apply for teaching jobs in the state’s government-run schools.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, abbreviated to CTET, is a nationwide exam held in India by the Central Board of Secondary Education to ascertain a candidate’s suitability for employment as a teacher.

Earlier the CTET aspirants and State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) aspirants had launched a protest in March this year urging the government to immediately release the notification for their recruitment under the seventh phase. The protesters had raised slogans against the government and had warned the system to face dire consequences in the forthcoming elections.

Further, in the year 2022, the Patna police had lathicharged and deployed water cannons on hundreds of aspiring teachers protesting against a delay in their recruitment. Several Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates were reported injured and detained during the protest.