On Thursday, July 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took out a march to protest against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers and the employment issue in the state. Patna police used lathi charge at the gathering in which BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh, died at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

#WATCH | Patna: BJP workers hold Vidhan Sabha March against Bihar govt on issue of the posting of teachers in the state.



(Visuals from Gandhi Maidan) pic.twitter.com/4DatNuwNGH — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and senior party leader Sushil Kumar Modi also tweeted about the tragic incident.

Arrested by Bihar police in Patna .Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge.@ANI @ABPNews @News18Bihar @ABPNews @aajtak — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 13, 2023

The police also physically assaulted BJP MP from Maharajganj, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, who suffered grave injuries to his head. The demonstrators were subjected to severe lathi-charge due to which they received multiple injuries.

The police in its defence, claimed that they tried to stop the march at the Dak Bungalow crossing, which inflamed the situation. The protesters were stopped from heading towards the restricted VIP area by the police using force.

According to the police, the dissenters blocked traffic at the crossing by sitting for a protest which led to the lathicharge.

The police also used water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesters while trying to disperse them.

#WATCH | Patna: Security personnel use several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse BJP workers protesting against Bihar govt pic.twitter.com/4zKcFh0TH7 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Ramkripal Yadav, former deputy chief minister, and Sushil Kumar Modi were among those who questioned police brutality. They declared that the behaviour was unacceptable and that those accountable should face punishment. They stated that individuals who committed the lathi charge need to face legal repercussions.

They emphasised, “We’ve already stated that the Nitish Kumar administration will need to respond to these inquiries. We attempted to bring up these issues in the house as well, but no one responded, so we took to the streets.”

Leader of the opposition of Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Choudhary alias Rakesh Kumar also asked, “Why did the police lathi-charged the peaceful march?”