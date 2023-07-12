Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Bihar: Teacher Mohammad Firoz stabs 9-year-old boy twelve times with a meat chopping knife in Nalanda, arrested

The matter pertains to the Kadaah locality in the Silao police station precinct wherein the accused Mohammad Firoz killed his neighbor's son by stabbing him with a knife twelve times. According to the police, the accused teacher had a dispute with the deceased victim’s family over the waste water disposal.

Minor boy stabbed to death by neighbour in Bihar (Image via Bhaskar)
On Wednesday, July 12, a teacher brutally murdered a 9-year-old child residing in the Nalanda district of Bihar with a meat chopping knife. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Firoz who stabbed a minor boy named Mohammad Shafiq twelve times with a knife when the boy stepped out of his house to play.

After the horrific attack, the boy was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Accused Mohammad Firoz killed the class 4th student to take revenge on his neighbor over the said dispute. Following the brutal murder, Firoz tried to flee the spot, however, locals managed to nab him. Subsequently, police were informed about the crime and the accused was handed to the police. 

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased boy said that Shafiq went out to play when Firoz stopped him and suddenly attacked him with a meat-slicing knife. The minor was drenched in blood with twelve stabbing wounds when his family saw him and took him to a nearby hospital. The victim, however, was pronounced dead by the doctors. The deceased victim was the eldest of the three brothers.

Reportedly, the death of the boy has left his mother in utter shock as she is said to be behaving erratically. Accused Teacher Mohammad Firoz works in the Katrisarai block.

Searched termsNalanda murder, Bihar murder,
