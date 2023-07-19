Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Updated:

Chennai: Two youths hurl bombs at their own houses in Perumbakkam after their fathers refused to give them money

R. Karthik threw firecrackers at his house after his daily wage earner could not give him pocket money, while Arun threw country-made bombs at his own house after his father refused to give him a share from money received from selling a plot

OpIndia Staff
Representative AI generated image
18

A youth identified as 22-year-old R. Karthik hurled a bomb at his residence in protest after his father, R. Ramalingam, refused to give him money. The incident occurred in Perumbakkam in Chennai on the night of 18 July when the accused asked for funds from his parent, a daily wage labourer, to cover his expenditures.

The father revealed to the police that he had declined to provide the amount because to his son he lacked the finances. However, the furious son returned with a bomb (firecracker) he had purchased from a local store and flung it at the house’s front door.

The door and windowpanes were damaged when the explosive detonated. However, the blast did not injure the perpetrator’s parents. He fled the area after the instance. The police reported that they have filed a case and are looking for Karthik. They added that Karthik has a history of involvement in petty crimes and is a persistent offender.

Similar to the instance, on the evening of July 17, another man in Perumbakkam in Chennai threw country-made bombs at his home when his father refused to give him money. As a result, his sister Rekha and uncle Vetrivendhan both suffered minor leg injuries.

According to the police, Paneerselvam (60) a resident of Bharathiyar Nagar, recently sold a plot of land he possessed there. However, his son Arun desired a share of Rs 3 lakh from the proceeds. He left the house after a fierce altercation after the old man rejected his demand. However, he returned with his brother-in-law Praveen on the same night and launched bombs at the house.

The Perumbakkam police arrived at the scene shortly in response to a complaint. Four further devices that were concealed in the residence were found and seized by the bomb detection and disposal team.

Police have opened an investigation and are on the lookout for the offenders. They unveiled that the pair arrived on a bike, flung the bombs and then rode off. The CCTV footage is also being examined by the former.

These are the most recent in a string of instances where young individuals have thrown bombs at their houses. A 17-year-old teenager in Madurai exploded a bomb at his home in May after his parents baulked at buying him a phone. A 20-year-old youth in Tirunelveli blew a bomb at his place in June after his parents declined to give him money to buy alcohol.

According to police, these acts are a manifestation of rising discontent among young people. They suggested that the violence is a result of the latter’s frequent inability to express their rage in constructive ways.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

