Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee targets opposition parties over alliance name

On the 19th of July, Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of Former President Pranab Mukherjee, expressed her dissatisfaction with the recently renamed opposition alliance. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader questioned the opposition parties for adopting the country’s name INDIA as the acronym for their alliance.

Targeting Congress and its coalition partners for the same, she argued that the country’s name is much greater than any person or entity.

Though she admitted that the abbreviated name of the alliance is “creative”, she added that it is also “provocative”. She further asked the opposition parties what will happen if the newly formed alliance fails or breaks up.

Additionally, she argued that no political alliance, party, or leader should be made synonymous with the nation neither literally nor metaphorically. She stressed that our country India is much greater than any person or entity.

She said, “I.N.D.I.A. – Creative & Provocative!”

She added, “But what if the alliance fails/ breaks up? The news will be ‘INDIA fails, INDIA breaks up’? No political alliance/party/leader should be made synonymous with the nation- literally or metaphorically! Our country India is much greater than any person or entity.”

There are reports that several political leaders cutting across party lines have expressed similar concerns over the INDIA alliance row. Reportedly, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashutosh Dube has filed a complaint with the Election Commission over this issue.

He added, “If the party wins, people would say ‘INDIA’ has won. If the party loses, then people would say ‘INDIA’ has lost. This promotes a sense of national insult.”

In his complaint to EC, he claimed that the Opposition parties named their alliance ‘INDIA’ to exploit the name of the country for political gains.

It is notable that the Election Commission only recognises political parties, it does not recognise alliances of political parties.

Additionally, there are media reports claiming that many socialist and communist leaders too were wary of the alliance naming itself as INDIA. They argued that for a long time, they had been raking the debate between India and Bharat to tackle capitalism but the alliance naming itself as INDIA will hamper their interests.

Apparently, even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was reportedly upset with the alliance over this naming row. However, his party, JD(U) has claimed that there was no way that Nitish Kumar would be upset over ‘small things.’

Meanwhile, after the opposition parties jointly announced their decision to name the alliance INDIA, a mini credit war unfolded claiming that they suggested and pitched for this creative idea. Evidently, Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate claimed that it was Rahul Gandhi’s idea, AAP claimed that it had a major role to play in it while TMC had its own claims.