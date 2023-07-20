Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the appointment letter distribution program of 700 newly appointed officers selected by the state’s public service commission organised at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow under Mission Rozgar on 20 July. According to him, Uttar Pradesh was being hollowed out by dishonest and unscrupulous individuals up till six years ago.

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (UPPSC) द्वारा निष्पक्ष एवं पारदर्शी भर्ती प्रक्रिया के अंतर्गत विभिन्न पदों पर चयनित 700 अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति-पत्र वितरण हेतु लखनऊ में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में…

https://t.co/VkIqGaKLEd — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 20, 2023

The chief minister also distributed appointment letters to the officials recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The Bharatiya Janata Stalwart stated, “Uttar Pradesh was not innately backward. Dishonest and corrupt people who were engaged in plundering the entire state held multiple positions. We must be prepared to fight corruption head-on. Casteism, corruption and discrimination are the biggest obstacles to development.”

He further continued, “5.5 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have come out of poverty and were now living decent lives. According to National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog figures, Uttar Pradesh is on track to emerge as the second-largest economy in the country and removed the label of being a BIMARU state.” The acronym has been used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to imply that they have lagged in terms of economic growth, healthcare and education.

He revealed, “Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income has doubled. The economy is on track to reach one trillion dollars. This has been made feasible through teamwork.”

He remarked, “The youth of Uttar Pradesh were experiencing an identity crisis six years ago. The young people felt embarrassed to identify as being from the state. However, things have changed in our government. The young generation of today enthusiastically identifies as Uttar Pradesh residents.”

The BJP leader added, “The development process for Uttar Pradesh is advancing rapidly. The work in the infrastructure sector is improving. The state as a whole has successfully executed poor welfare programmes. We are upholding the standards set for the government by the citizens of the state. This was made possible due to the concerted efforts of the government, administration and every employee.”

He informed, “Posts in the Ayush department were vacant for years following the Ayurveda scam. The entire procedure was hampered. Today 422 Ayush medical officers are being appointed here. We applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Ayush a new identity. Now it is your responsibility to speed up the work of the department by giving impetus to the Health and Wellness Center.”

He told the fresh recruits that their term of duty is between 30 to 35 years. “Your level of self-satisfaction will increase during this if you are sensitive and work honestly. We must carry out our duties with the 25 crore people in mind, and we must live up to their expectations. If you work diligently for Uttar Pradesh, the state will reward you with recognition and the opportunity to succeed.”

The programme included participation from the Ministers of Finance Suresh Khanna, Urban Development and Energy AK Sharma, Minister of Khadi and Village Industries Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State for Revenue Anoop Pradhan Balmiki, and Minister of State for Ayush Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu.

39 Deputy Collectors in the Appointments Division, 93 Deputy Superintendents of Police in the Home Division, 7 Food Marketing Officers/District Supply Officers in the Food and Logistics Division, 12 Treasury Officers/Accounts Officers in the Finance Division, 10 Executive Officers Category-1/Assistant Municipal Commissioners/Tax Assessment Officers in the Urban Development Division, 44 Tehsildars in the Revenue Division, 422 Medical Officers in the Ayush Division, 53 technical assistants, mining officers, and mines in the directorate of geology and mining, five Management Officers/Administrators in the Inspector, State Property Department and 15 Managers/Special Executives in the Khadi and Village Industries Board each received an appointment letter.

Notably, he distributed 10,000 appointment letters under Mission Rozgar in the Health Department in one and a half month time starting from 9 June. He also criticised the former Samajwadi Party-led administration in the state and asserted that while the uncle-nephew team used to extort money from the populace whenever job openings in the government were publicised, no one is able to do so now with regard to the state commissions or boards.

“We are taking the recruitment process for government jobs forward in a transparent manner by making better use of technology. The result of this is that there is enthusiasm among the youth of the state, who are also willing to contribute to the state’s progress,” he proclaimed while handing over the appointment letters to auxiliary nurses at Lok Bhawan. He also reffered to Uttar Pradesh as a “Saksham” (efficient) state.