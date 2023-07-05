The Hanuman Katha recitation by revered Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bhagheswar Dham Maharaj) started in Delhi on Wednesday. The Katha is scheduled to be held from 5th to 8th July at Utsav Maidan, IP Extension, Delhi.

On the first day of the scheduled program, around 11000 women participated in a Kalash Yatra. The Kalash yatra was organised by ‘Tinka Ek Sahara’.

The organisers of the Kalash Yatra, Rajat Rastogi, and Ravi Gupta, started the event. Lalit Goyal and Navin Kumar Jindal from the organising committee welcomed all the women who were participating in the yatra and carried the Kalash at the venue.

The Yatra started at around 4 PM from Engineers Apartment, Narwana Road, and it culminated at Utsav Ground I.P Extension, Delhi at around 8 pm. Flower petals were showered on the participants.

The significant stops along the Yatra route included Engineers Apartment, P.S Madhu Vihar, Narwana Road (Paradise Apartment), Narwana Road (Pariwar Apartment), T/L Mandawali Main Road, T/R Shivalik Apartment, Road Number 57-A, T/R Victor Public School red light – IP Extension, and Utasav Ground.

The Kalash Yatra conducted today was a remarkable sight and the participants were filled with joy and celebration. As the Yatra passed through the streets, several households and bystanders showered flowers along the entire route.

The participation of 11,000 women dressed in colourful traditional attire, carrying kalash, added to the allure of the event. Despite the scorching heat, Baba Shri Dhirendra Shastri stood resilient in front of the enthusiastic crowd, uplifting the spirit of the people gathered there.

The Kalash Yatra also featured various kinds of tableaux which were a centre of attraction in itself. After the completion of the Yatra, Prasad was distributed among the people.

Hanuman ji is believed to be the reincarnation of Bhagwan Shiv ji. For this reason, organising Hanuman ji Katha in the holy month of Savan holds great religious significance for devotees.

The current session of Hanuman ji katha started with the blessings of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar ji and the hard work of all the organising committee members. There is so much desire among the devotees to participate in Baba’s Hanuman Katha recitation that the devotees are already rushing to get a seat and ensure their place.

The Hanuman Katha recitation by Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Dham) will continue for the next three days from the 6 to the 8th of July at Utsav Ground in Delhi’s I.P Extension.

Shiva Mahapuran Katha in Geeta Bhawan, Indore

On the 4th of July, the Khandelwal Smart Lady Social Group started a five-day event of Shri Shiv Mahapuran at Geeta Bhawan by participating in a Kalash Yatra.

During the Yatra, women adorned themselves in traditional attire, chunri (veil), and yellow clothes. The Kalash Yatra concluded its journey at Geeta Bhavan, the very place from which it commenced. Throughout the Yatra, men, and women joyfully walked and danced to the melodious hymns. Around 200 women participated in the Yatra.

Following the Yatra, the sacred Shrimad Shivpuran was ceremoniously placed in the assembly hall.

Following this, Dr. Shri Krishna Sharan Maharaj took his place on the podium and commenced narrating the profound tale of Shivpuran. He described Shiva’s significance as the fundamental essence of life. Maharajshree captivatingly unfolded the account of Shiva’s divine manifestation. During this enlightening discourse, Maharajshree emphasised that spiritual contentment is the key formula for leading a successful life.

The recitation of the Katha will continue daily from 3 pm to 6 pm until the 8th of July.

Rashmi Gupta, the president of the group, shared that the event’s hosts, Shraddha Puneet Kath, Chief Convenor Rashmi Shailendra Gupta, and Vandana Sunil Khandelwal, inaugurated the Shiv Mahapuran on the first day by formally establishing the Mandal and performing the Rudrabhishek ritual.

Secretary Sheela Gupta, Treasurer Sunita Gupta, along with Manju Gupta, Meera Khandelwal, and Shivani Khandelwal, warmly welcomed the bhajan groups, including the participants of the Kalash Yatra. President Rashmi Gupta earnestly encouraged everyone to partake in the enlightening experience of listening to the revered Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha.