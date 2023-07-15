Delhi, the capital city that faced unprecedented flooding due to a breached drain regulator amid heavy rainfall, is finally witnessing a glimmer of hope as the water levels in the Yamuna River gradually recede. The combined efforts of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and government agencies are underway to restore normalcy to the affected areas. While certain areas continue to be under water, significant progress has been made in repairing the breached regulator and alleviating the flood situation.

Water levels are receding, and restoration work is in progress

After staying above the unprecedented mark of 208 meters for over 48 hours, the water level at the old railway bridge over the Yamuna River has started falling. At 11 pm on Friday, it dropped to 207.98 meters, with officials expecting it to reach 207.65 meters on Saturday. The decrease in water level can be attributed to the gradual reduction in the volume of water released from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage, which had gone up to 3.5 lakh cusecs on 11th July due to excessive rain in Punjab and the hills of Himachal Pradesh. Officials from the irrigation and flood control department mentioned that the water discharge from the barrage has reduced to nearly 50,000 cusecs, which is expected to decrease further in the coming days.

An official stated, “Now when the river is full, it takes about 24 hours for the water to reach Delhi from the barrage. As the volume decreases, the water level is also coming down at a rate of 2-3cm every hour.”

Following the breach in the drain regulator near the ITO building, Army engineers were called in to assist in the restoration work. Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who visited the site, commended the efforts of the Indian Army and said, “Our jawans worked harder and repaired the Bund, and as the Bund got repaired, the pressure exerting on it has stopped, and the water is heading towards Yamuna.”

Several areas in Delhi still inundated with water

Despite the receding water levels, several areas in Delhi, including Rajghat, Red Fort, and parts of Kashmiri Gate and Civil Lines, remain inundated. However, there have been signs of improvement, as the water has started to recede from ITO and Mathura Road. Efforts are underway to make the affected schools and other establishments functional again as the situation improves. It is expected that they will be able to reopen soon, bringing relief to students, staff, and residents in these areas.

Drinking water supply challenges

The floods have caused significant disruptions in the supply of potable water across the capital. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti shared the challenges faced, stating, “By tomorrow night, we should have Chandrawal functional, and by the day after (Sunday) morning, we should have Wazirabad functional. The water level at Wazirabad needs to drop by at least 2 feet more. The functioning of the plant depends on that.”

To mitigate the water scarcity, the Okhla water treatment plant, with a capacity of 20 MGD, has been made operational. The Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, with a total capacity of 140 MGD, is functioning at 95% capacity. The DJB is working tirelessly to ensure a steady water supply to the affected areas.

Thousands evacuated to safer areas

As the Yamuna River in Delhi experienced a rapid surge in water levels, the authorities swiftly implemented evacuation measures to ensure the safety of residents. In response to the escalating situation, the Delhi authorities swiftly carried out its evacuation plan, relocating a total of 16,564 individuals from low-lying areas to safer places, with 14,534 currently residing in tents and shelters across the city. To maintain public safety, the Delhi police imposed section 144 CrPC in flood-prone areas as a precautionary measure.

More rains predicted in Delhi during the coming week

As half of Delhi remains engulfed in flood-like conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy stated, “Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We expect a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th of July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a significant influx of water from Himachal and other states.”

Recovery ahead

As Delhi slowly emerges from the aftermath of the devastating floods, concerted efforts by the Indian Army, NDRF, and various government agencies have led to improvements in the flood situation. With water levels receding, restoration work progressing, and schools and areas expected to reopen soon, the city is on its way to recovering from this unprecedented natural calamity.

The focus now remains on repairing the remaining infrastructure, ensuring adequate water supply, and offering support to the affected residents as they rebuild their lives. With collaborative efforts and resilience, Delhi is determined to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and restore normalcy to the capital.