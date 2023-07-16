Delhi continues to grapple with severe flooding caused by the swollen Yamuna River. While the water levels of the Yamuna have started to recede, challenges persist as heavy rainfall poses a threat, and the city faces waterlogged regions, infrastructure issues, and health risks. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has taken prompt action, assessing the situation upon his return from abroad.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in rescue and relief operations, rescuing thousands of individuals. However, amidst the crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruling in the Delhi government has engaged in a blame game with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the BJP, raising concerns about effective coordination in mitigating the floods.

PM Modi took stock of the situation

Upon his arrival in Delhi from his foreign trips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted no time in reaching out to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to assess the flood-like situation in the capital. On Saturday, July 15, PM Modi spoke to LG Saxena to gather information about the progress made in dealing with the flood crisis in Delhi. Officials reported that the Prime Minister emphasised the need for effective mitigation efforts and instructed authorities to work collaboratively with the central government’s support.

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena shared the details of the conversation on Twitter, stating, “Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called up as soon as he reached home and took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took complete information about the related efforts being made. He again instructed us to do all possible work in the interest of the people of Delhi with the help and cooperation of the Centre.”

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने स्वदेश पहुंचते ही फोन कर दिल्ली में बाढ़ की स्थिति का विस्तृत ब्योरा लिया और किये जा रहे सम्बंधित प्रयासों की पूरी जानकारी ली।

उन्होनें पुन: केंद्र की सहायता एवं सहयोग से, दिल्लीवासियों के हित में हर सम्भव कार्य करने के निर्देश दिये। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 15, 2023

Rescue efforts of NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Delhi. With a total of 16 teams deployed in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the NDRF has been actively engaged in saving lives and providing assistance to affected residents.

According to the NDRF spokesperson, the force has successfully evacuated a total of 6,345 people, including men, women, and children, from the flood-affected regions. In addition, the NDRF teams have rescued 912 animals, including cows and buffaloes, that were stranded due to the rising water levels. The force has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.

The NDRF has also provided medical attention to around 500 individuals who required immediate medical assistance due to injuries or health issues related to the floods. The force’s medical teams have been deployed to offer on-site medical support, ensuring that the affected residents receive the necessary care.

Water Level Updates

While the water levels of the Yamuna River have slightly receded, the situation in many parts of Delhi remains challenging. As of Sunday morning, July 16, the water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 meters, which is still above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The Central Water Commission predicts a further decrease in the water level to 205.75 meters by 10 pm on the same day, indicating a slow improvement in the flood situation.

Waterlogging continues to be a significant issue in various parts of the city, with several arterial roads and low-lying areas severely affected. The Delhi Traffic Police have reported ongoing disruptions in traffic movement due to waterlogging, creating inconvenience for commuters.

Water Supply and infrastructure issues

The closure of water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal has significantly impacted the water supply in Delhi. However, the Delhi government has announced that normal water supply is expected to resume as the water treatment plants are set to start functioning. The restoration of the water supply will help alleviate the difficulties faced by residents in accessing clean and safe water. The Chandrawal water treatment plant was restored late on 15th July 2023.

Infrastructure issues, such as damaged roads and overflowing sewers, have exacerbated the flooding situation in several areas. The authorities are working towards addressing these issues and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic as the floodwaters recede.

Weather Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next few days. This forecast raises concerns about the potential for further waterlogging, flooding, and additional challenges in relief and rehabilitation efforts. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and stay updated with official advisories.

AAP-BJP Blame Game

Amidst the flood crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruling in the Delhi government has engaged in a political blame game, targeting the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP ministers have alleged a lack of cooperation from the LG’s office and blamed the BJP-led central government for the mismanagement of the floods.

One of the key points of controversy arose when Atishi, a prominent AAP leader, shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent to Ashwani Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner, Delhi. These messages purportedly highlighted the lack of coordination and support from the administrative officers during the flood crisis. Atishi’s allegations suggested that the IAS officers did not cooperate adequately with the government, leading to challenges in managing the flood situation.

In response to the allegations, Ashwani Kumar addressed the controversy, stating, “This is very unfortunate to make such accusations during such a critical time. I had a word with Atishi Ji. I spoke with her yesterday. This shows that maybe they want to do politics. If you say I am responsible, then I am ready to take on the responsibilities. Unlike others, I won’t blame anyone.”

Gautam Gambhir, the Member of Parliament from East Delhi and a prominent BJP leader, also criticized the AAP administration for its inadequate efforts in improving the city’s infrastructure, which he believes is a significant factor contributing to the present emergency. In response to the blame game, Gambhir expressed his concerns, stating, “It’s unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation does not come as a surprise to me as the present government has not invested in building infrastructure in the city. The Chief Minister had promised to make Delhi a world-class city.”

The ongoing blame game between the AAP and the BJP raises concerns about effective coordination and the prioritization of relief efforts in this hour of crisis.

Key challenges for Delhi residents post-flood

The challenges ahead for Delhi residents after the recent floods include the risk of encountering snakes and snake bites, the spread of waterborne diseases due to contaminated water sources, increased incidence of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, limited access to healthcare services, the need for rehabilitation and infrastructure repair, and the importance of monitoring weather predictions for potential rainfall. Timely actions, collaboration, and awareness are crucial in addressing these challenges and ensuring the well-being of the affected population.