Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Delhi: Manzoor and his minor son arrested for murdering Salman over a love affair in Jafrabad, hunt on to capture the older son

Salman was killed by Manzoor and his two sons because the accused were objecting to Salman's relationship with Manzoor's 19-year-old daughter.

Manzoor and his minor son are arrested by the police.
Manzoor and his minor son are in the police custody. (Source: ANI)
7

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad neighborhood by a man and his two sons on 17 July. Now, the accused identified as 45-year-old Manzoor and his 16-year-old son have been arrested whereas 21-year-old Mohsin is still absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey informed that an individual named Salman (25) was stabbed to death at around 5.15 p.m. in Gali Number 2 in Chauhan Banger in Jafrabad. The motive behind the murder was his relationship with the perpetrator’s 19-year-old daughter.

The senior officer informed that the victim had been friendly with the girl for the previous two years despite her family’s objection to their relationship. He stated, “Manzoor and his family were opposed to the relationship. Manzoor had spoken with Salman about a week ago and specifically told him not to pursue his daughter. On the fateful day, the trio attacked Salman with knives.”

“Manzoor and his minor son have been apprehended. Efforts are being made to trace Mohsin,” he added.

The authorities revealed the culprits attacked Salman with knives when he was riding his motorbike. Due to severe stab wounds and bleeding, Salman died on the spot. A video of the same reportedly surfaced on social media a day after the gruesome incident. According to reports, Salman was stopped two days before the murder by the minor offender and his companions, who took the two-wheeler’s keys from him as well.

In the obtained footage of the incident, Salman and two individuals were seen riding a bike when one of the perpetrators stopped them and began to assault Salman. It demonstrated the assailant taking out a sharp object and stabbing the latter. He is also seen getting attacked by two more persons. Meanwhile, the two additional riders attempted to flee the scene.

The police disclosed that the deceased suffered eight stab wounds to his neck and chest, based on the postmortem analysis of his body. Now, the search is still on to apprehend the third accused.

