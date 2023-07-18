Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Delhi: Salman stabbed to death by the family of his Muslim girlfriend in Jaffrabad

The police have registered a case against Manzoor, Mohsin and his minor son and have initiated a probe into the matter.

Representative image via Pixabay
On Monday (July 17), a 25-year-old man named Salman was stabbed to death by the family of his lover in the Jaffrabad area of Northeast Delhi.

As per reports, the victim was attacked in the neck and chest. On being informed about the stabbing case around 5:15 pm on Monday, the local police rushed to the spot and found Salman lying dead on the ground.

The deceased was attacked by his beloved’s father, Manzoor, elder brother Mohsin and her minor brother. Salman, a resident of Braahmpuri, was threatened several times by the girl’s family several times over the past 2 years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey confirmed that Salman died on the spot after succumbing to his stab injuries.

The police have registered a case against the trio and initiated a probe into the matter. Manzoor, Mohsin and his minor son are on the run since the gruesome murder.

Parvez beaten to death at his girlfriend’s house in UP

On June 29 this year, a man named Parvez entered a girl’s house and was beaten to death. The incident took place in Vandana Vihar in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

At around 7 o’clock, he reached the girl’s residence. However, her parents arrived in the meantime and saw them together. They began assaulting him and were joined by the girl’s cousin and another local resident.

Parvez sustained injuries on his head after being hit with an iron rod. The police also rushed to the spot after learning about the occurrence. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was declared dead on arrival. The girl is said to be a student of Class 10.

