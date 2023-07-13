Thursday, July 13, 2023
Days after discovery of Cocaine in the White House, Donald Trump says President Biden uses it before making his speeches

Pushing the theory that the drug was for the current President or his son Hunter Biden, a recovering cocaine addict, Donald Trump said that Joe Biden is "a president that's on cocaine".

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump has opined that the current President uses Cocaine (Image Source: CNBC)
On 12th July (local time), former President Donald Trump opined that the cocaine found in the White House was for both President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

Former US president Donald Trump claimed that an unnamed “they” are using cocaine to “pump” Joe Biden up for speeches after a small amount of cocaine was found during a routine security check at the White House by the secret service. Pushing the theory that the drug was for the current President or his son Hunter Biden, a recovering cocaine addict, Donald Trump said that Joe Biden is “a president that’s on cocaine”.

Speaking to Wayne Allyn Root of Real America’s Voice, the former President said, “In my opinion, it’s Hunter and probably Joe! Because you know you see at the beginning of the speech, he has little light. Not much. But he got little light. By the end of the speech, a disaster. He can’t even find his way off the stage. So there’s something going on there, and I would not be surprised if it’s both of them. It is just my opinion.”

Donald Trump continued and said, “I think they pump him up, absolutely. And we can’t have a president that’s on cocaine when you’re dealing with nuclear weapons and everything else.” Insinuating that the US is in a dangerous situation in Biden’s hands, Trump said people in his position should be at the top of their game, which Biden was at the peak of his career.

The cocaine found in the White House could be just the tip of the iceberg, according to the former President. Reports suggest that the Secret Service is still investigating the incident, and there have been no reports if Bidens had any connection to the contraband found in the White House. When the drugs were found, both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were away on a trip to Camp David.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

