Unprecedented torrential rains have plunged Punjab into a state of catastrophe, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life. The magnitude of the flooding has left many towns submerged and residents grappling with unimaginable devastation.

According to a report by The Tribune, the death toll due to the devastating floods has reached 19 in Punjab. Over 22,000 individuals have been evacuated from waterlogged areas across various flood-hit districts. 20 houses have collapsed and a number of roads have been washed away over the last three days.

The distressing scenes captured in pictures and videos from throughout the state depict a grim reality. The financial toll of the disaster has already reached thousands of crores, further compounding the misery of the affected population.

Our people need our help. Please support and donate where possible.



Among the most severely impacted regions are the Sangrur and Patiala districts, where numerous breaches have occurred along the embankments of the Ghaggar River.

Tragically, despite minimal rainfall during the monsoon season, only three out of the 27 breaches have been repaired thus far. The scarcity of skilled manpower, coupled with the challenges posed by strong water currents at night, has impeded the repair efforts, according to an official from the Irrigation Department.

Expressing their frustration, many residents are questioning the AAP government’s commitment to helping the people in this time of crisis. Criticism has been directed at political leaders who appear to be more focused on photo-clicking opportunities in the flood-affected areas rather than taking decisive action.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, recently toured the flood-hit regions of Sangrur district, leading some to accuse him and his administration of neglecting their duties.

The Group Of Young Boys In Their Tractor Trolleys Are Taking People To Safer Places.



The Group Of Young Boys In Their Tractor Trolleys Are Taking People To Safer Places.



Ravjit Brar, a resident, exclaimed, “Where is the government? They are only coming to click photos for social media. Can’t they see the situation is worsening? We will never recover from it.”

Nevertheless, amidst the dire circumstances, the resilience of local communities has shone through. Residents have taken it upon themselves to provide support to those affected by distributing food and essential supplies via boats in the inundated villages.

The overflowing Ghaggar River continues to wreak havoc, particularly in the 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana in Patiala district. Farmers face substantial losses as their fields and homes are engulfed by floodwaters.

Drainage Department officials reported that the Tangri and Mankanda rivers, tributaries of the Ghaggar, are also experiencing surges. The worst-hit area, Devigarh, and its surrounding villages are grappling with extensive flooding, causing widespread disruption.

Jasveer Singh, a resident of Phullad village, emphasized the urgency of addressing the breached embankment there, stating, “We know it’s tough to reach the spot where the embankment has been breached at Phullad, but the authorities should not surrender. The breach will keep on widening and create serious problems in the coming days.”

Gursharan Virk, Executive Engineer, acknowledged the challenges faced in reaching the Phullad breach, saying, “The plugging work has been underway at Makraud Sahib and Banarasi villages. However, we currently lack accessibility to the breach site at Phullad Village. We need to devise a new strategy before restarting the work.”

As Punjab battles this devastating flood crisis, urgent measures are required to address the breaches and provide aid to the affected population. The government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate a more concerted response to the catastrophe, prioritizing the well-being of the people over political posturing.