Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeWorldGermany: Suspected lioness on the loose in Berlin causes panic among residents, authorities claim...
News Reports
Updated:

Germany: Suspected lioness on the loose in Berlin causes panic among residents, authorities claim it is a wild boar amidst ongoing search ops

The suspected cat is still at large, more than 24 hours since it was first sighted on Thursday morning. As of Friday afternoon (local time), the search operation is still underway to locate the carnivore. The authorities have asked residents in a region south of the German capital to stay indoors until the whereabouts of the alleged cat are known.

OpIndia Staff
Suspected lioness Berlin
Suspected lioness in Berlin creates a flutter among residents (Image Source: Sky News)
20

On Thursday, authorities in the Potsdam region, located on the outskirts of Berlin, reported the sighting of a “loose, dangerous animal,” suspected to be an escaped large cat. In response, police have initiated a search operation using helicopters to track what they believe to be a female lion, and they have issued a precautionary advisory for residents to stay indoors during the search.

As per reports, the suspected cat is still at large, more than 24 hours since it was first sighted, causing panic among the residents. As of Friday afternoon (local time), the search operation is still underway to locate the carnivore. The suspected cat was reportedly first sighted on Thursday morning. The authorities issued a warning, asking residents in a region south of the German capital to stay indoors until the whereabouts of the alleged cat is known.

However, later on Friday, after extensive searches on the outskirts of Berlin for a lioness, the officers now hold the belief that the enigmatic animal is, in fact, a wild boar. The search effort involved the use of heat-seeking equipment, yet no evidence supporting the presence of a big cat has been discovered.

The search effort has been bolstered by security forces, who have employed a diverse range of cutting-edge tools, as reported by the German tabloid BILD. These include an armored vehicle, drones, and infrared cameras. In addition, the operation has been strengthened by the involvement of veterinary specialists and seasoned hunters, all working together to track down the elusive animal.

With the aim of expediting the search process and ensuring thorough coverage of large areas, the police have incorporated the use of drones. This approach helps bypass the time-consuming task of manually combing through forested regions on foot, enabling them to survey extensive areas more efficiently.

As of Thursday evening, approximately 220 officers were actively searching the wooded areas near the municipalities of Kleinmachnow, Teltow, and Stahnsdorf, situated at the southern periphery of Berlin. The operation is set to continue throughout the night, aided by night vision devices to enhance visibility in the dark.

A police spokesperson asserted their commitment to the search, stating that they would persevere until the animal is located. Late on Thursday, they issued renewed warnings, urging people to steer clear of forested areas around the southern edges of Berlin.

The search efforts are set to carry on the following day, with an intensified focus on Friday. Professional animal trackers are extensively scouring the forested regions to increase the chances of finding the elusive creature.

Earlier, residents in the area received cautionary messages through warning apps, advising them on various safety measures. Specifically, they were urged not to venture into the woods for walks and to immediately seek shelter in their houses or vehicles if they happen to spot the animal.

Officers have been utilizing loudspeakers to issue warnings to residents in the regions of Kleinmachnow, Teltow, and Stahnsdorf.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kolhapur: Curious case of a Madarsa built on Pavangad fort’s govt land, Hindu groups raise voice against ‘illegal encroachment’, crucial discoveries from ground

Siddhi Somani -

Muslim mob beat street hawker Ram Vilas to death over petty fight in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the latest hub of illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh: Details

OpIndia Staff -

BJP candidate groped, sexually assaulted by TMC workers on the day of West Bengal panchayat election result: Amit Malviya

OpIndia Staff -

Adipurush movie controversy: Supreme Court declines PIL seeking revocation CBFC certificate

ANI -

Delhi HC sets aside lower court order directing FIR against VHP leader Alok Kumar in 2019 hate speech case filed by Harsh Mandar

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Gujarat: Firoz lures a minor Hindu girl under false pretences; gives her a Muslim name after taking her to Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

Uniform Civil Code, the 21st Law Commission and the loopholes: Here is what the strategy of opposition might be while they rally against UCC

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

West Bengal is a part of India: Locket Chatterjee breaks down while talking about Manipur-like naked parade of BJP candidate by TMC workers in...

OpIndia Staff -

Varanasi court pronounces verdict in favour of the Hindu side, allows the scientific survey of Gyanvapi premises

OpIndia Staff -

Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Patna HC overturns conviction of former JD(U) MLC’s son Rocky Yadav and two others, accused walk free for ‘lack of...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com