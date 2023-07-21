On Thursday, authorities in the Potsdam region, located on the outskirts of Berlin, reported the sighting of a “loose, dangerous animal,” suspected to be an escaped large cat. In response, police have initiated a search operation using helicopters to track what they believe to be a female lion, and they have issued a precautionary advisory for residents to stay indoors during the search.

As per reports, the suspected cat is still at large, more than 24 hours since it was first sighted, causing panic among the residents. As of Friday afternoon (local time), the search operation is still underway to locate the carnivore. The suspected cat was reportedly first sighted on Thursday morning. The authorities issued a warning, asking residents in a region south of the German capital to stay indoors until the whereabouts of the alleged cat is known.

A lioness is walking in the south of #Berlin



It is not yet known where she escaped from – zoos and circuses have not reported her missing. The police in Berlin and #Brandenburg are asking residents of the #Kleinmachnow, #Teltow and #Stahnsdorf districts not to leave their homes… pic.twitter.com/8L9ZcMVlZI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 20, 2023

However, later on Friday, after extensive searches on the outskirts of Berlin for a lioness, the officers now hold the belief that the enigmatic animal is, in fact, a wild boar. The search effort involved the use of heat-seeking equipment, yet no evidence supporting the presence of a big cat has been discovered.

The search effort has been bolstered by security forces, who have employed a diverse range of cutting-edge tools, as reported by the German tabloid BILD. These include an armored vehicle, drones, and infrared cameras. In addition, the operation has been strengthened by the involvement of veterinary specialists and seasoned hunters, all working together to track down the elusive animal.

With the aim of expediting the search process and ensuring thorough coverage of large areas, the police have incorporated the use of drones. This approach helps bypass the time-consuming task of manually combing through forested regions on foot, enabling them to survey extensive areas more efficiently.

As of Thursday evening, approximately 220 officers were actively searching the wooded areas near the municipalities of Kleinmachnow, Teltow, and Stahnsdorf, situated at the southern periphery of Berlin. The operation is set to continue throughout the night, aided by night vision devices to enhance visibility in the dark.

A police spokesperson asserted their commitment to the search, stating that they would persevere until the animal is located. Late on Thursday, they issued renewed warnings, urging people to steer clear of forested areas around the southern edges of Berlin.

The search efforts are set to carry on the following day, with an intensified focus on Friday. Professional animal trackers are extensively scouring the forested regions to increase the chances of finding the elusive creature.

Earlier, residents in the area received cautionary messages through warning apps, advising them on various safety measures. Specifically, they were urged not to venture into the woods for walks and to immediately seek shelter in their houses or vehicles if they happen to spot the animal.

Officers have been utilizing loudspeakers to issue warnings to residents in the regions of Kleinmachnow, Teltow, and Stahnsdorf.