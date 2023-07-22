Saturday, July 22, 2023
Justice Gaurang Kanth loses his pet dog, writes to the joint police commissioner of Delhi seeking suspension of officer on duty for security lapse

The letter is dated June 12 but has gone viral on social media only over the last 2 days, after Justice Gaurang Kanth's transfer to the Calcutta High Court.

justice gaurang kanth
Justice Gaurang Kanth. Image Source: Bar and Bench
In a recently surfaced letter, former Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Gaurang Kanth asked the Joint Commissioner of Police (Security) to take disciplinary action against a police officer. The reason behind this request is that the said officer had failed to lock the door of his residence, which ultimately led to the unfortunate loss of Justice Kanth’s pet dog. Notably, Justice Gaurang Kanth is transferred to the Calcutta High Court and he was sworn in on 21st July 2023.

In his letter to the joint commissioner of police, Justice Gaurang Kanth wrote, “I am writing this letter with a lot of pain and anguish. Due to a lack of devotion and incompetence on the part of the officers providing security at my official bungalow, I lost my pet dog. In spite of repeatedly telling them to keep the door locked, the security officials deputed at my residence have failed to comply with my directions and carry out their professional duty. Such dereliction of duty and incompetence needs immediate attention as the same can cause grave danger to my life and liberty.”

The honourable Justice further wrote, “Such callousness in carrying out their duties by the said security personnel may cause any untoward incident at my residence and I fear for my security. Not manning the gate and lack of devotion in keeping a check on the movement and ingress and egress from the gate of my residence is intolerable. I will request you to immediately suspend the officers who are unbecoming of a government servant and carry out a thorough investigation regarding the aforementioned issue which could have been a grave threat to me and my family’s life. An action taken report in this regard shall be submitted within 3 (three) working days from today.”

Justice Gaurang Kanth’s letter to the Joint Commissioner of Police came just a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s letter to all Chief Justices of High Courts. In his letter, the CJI expressed concern over the improper use of the protocol, which can invite public criticism and cause inconvenience to the public.

