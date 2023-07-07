Ever since the Panchayat elections were declared in West Bengal, 17 people have been killed and hundreds injured in targeted political assassinations perpetrated by those running the state. The number of deaths would have been much higher, had it not been for the Central Forces deployed, thanks to the intervention by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court. These elections are meant for ensuring the development of our villages at the grassroots level, but like all other elections, TMC has used it to spread a reign of terror in the state. Opposition candidates and their families have been attacked, their houses burned, and a threat of victimisation post-election looms large.

However, amidst the political terrorism spread by TMC in the state, I can sense a ray of hope being spread among the people. The enthusiasm, energy and positivity shown by our candidates in the panchayat election process have given hope to the people. People now believe that positive change is possible, eradication of corruption is possible, and elimination of dictatorship and brutality is possible.

In the past 12 years, West Bengal has suffered immensely under TMC. Be it open looting of public funds, diverting central schemes, seeking cut money from each and every single project, imposition of syndicate-raj, nepotism, policy paralysis, zero investment inflow, and failed governance – TMC has sucked the state and the people here dry.

But this time around, the people are resisting. The masses are awakening, they are asking questions, seeking answers, and demanding their rights, their share of funds, programs and projects.

This is what has left the TMC leadership extremely worried because the impact of this change won’t just be confined to the 2023 panchayat elections. The impact of this fundamental shift will gradually turn into a tsunami of public resentment against TMC. This tsunami will wipe the state clean of the violence, loot, arson, murder, corruption and failed governance of TMC.

This pivotal moment in history can be counted as the beginning of the end of TMC.

Despite desperate attempts by TMC to divert the attention of the people using non-issues, people have come to realise that these elections are about the development of their villages, peace in their villages, better schools for their children, employment opportunities available in their village itself for our youths and adults, better healthcare, better roads, connectivity, drinking water in every household, fair and impartial, nepotism free implementation of all Central and State Govt schemes and programs, and nothing else.

The voters are ready to vote without any fear, compulsion or coercion. They will be voting with their conscience, and voting for a strong today and stronger future for the state.

*Raju Bista is the Member of Parliament, from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson, BJP