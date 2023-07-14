Terrorists shot at and injured three laborers in South Kashmir’s Shopian on the evening of 13 July, marking the first attack on laborers from outside Jammu and Kashmir in the Valley this year.

The injured trio, who come from Bihar and were engaged as construction workers, were rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar for treatment. They suffered serious bullet wounds and were in critical condition. One of the kin of the injured informed that the individuals were the natives of Bihar.

WATCH | 3 non-locals shot at by unidentified gunmen in Gagran area of Shopian pic.twitter.com/o0bBkMuOdz — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) July 13, 2023

The victims have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Heeralal, and Pintoo who are residents of District Supaul in Bihar. The police reacted promptly after hearing gunshots in the Gagan neighborhood and the entire area has been cordoned off with the help of the army. Furthermore, an extensive search has been initiated to apprehend the perpetrators.

#Terrorists fired upon three outside #labourers in #Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital. Cordon being launched.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 13, 2023

Altaf Thakur, the state spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, denounced the assault on the defenseless non-local workers. He stated, “This reflects the frustration, inhumanity, and cheapness of terrorists involved in the gruesome attack on three non-local laborers who had gone to buy grocery items. Urge police to track those involved in the gruesome act and punish them sternly. Praying for the speedy recovery of all three injured men.”