Since the opposition parties met in Patna on the 23rd of June, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has been locking horns with Congress on the issue of the Centre’s ordinance over Delhi. Now, after extending ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code in the backdrop of PM Modi’s pitch for the same, AAP has opened a new front against Congress, this time in Chattisgarh.

On the 2nd of July, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann jointly addressed a public meeting at Science College, Bilaspur.

In this public meeting, Kejriwal launched an attack against the incumbent Congress government. He stressed that the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is synonymous with corruption. AAP National Convenor Kejriwal further alleged that both Congress and BJP have looted the voters. Adding that earlier, the condition of Delhi was the same, Kejriwal stated that it was known for the CNG scam.

Kejriwal said, “At present, Chhattisgarh is known for corruption and scams. Both the Congress and BJP looted the state alike.”

VIDEO | "At present, Chhattisgarh is known for corruption and scams. Both the Congress and BJP looted the state alike," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a public rally in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/8eEy7Vs7EV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2023

Addressing the public, Punjab CM Mann stated that while the nation got everything it lacked capable leaders who could run the government. He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party neither has money, nor goons. Similarly, while others make false promises, AAP gives guarantees.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mann shared the highlights of the event and targeted the Congress government.

He wrote, “At Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, addressed a Maharalli with Arvind Kejriwal ji. The gathering took place because of the enthusiasm of people towards the party and the nation. This gathering is a response to the anti-people policies of the present Congress government. The departure of Congress from Chhattisgarh is certain. People have adopted honest thinking. The Aam Aadmi Party’s caravan is getting bigger day by day.”

Kejriwal further urged the voters to overthrow the Congress government and elect the AAP government in the state. He argued that if they want free ravdis, free treatment, free electricity, and good education, they should elect AAP.

Apart from attacking the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the Union government and PM Modi.

It is important to note here that after Raipur, Bilaspur is the second largest division of the state. There are 24 assembly seats in this division. Currently, Congress has 13 seats, BJP has 7, and two each are with Jogi Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party.

This is the reason why AAP has chosen Bilaspur for kickstarting its campaign in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, on the 30th of June, BJP National President JP Nadda also held a public meeting in the Bilaspur division.