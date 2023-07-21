A case of love jihad has surfaced in the Singhia block of Bihar’s Samastipur district. An 18-year-old Muslim individual named Guddu alias Firoz, son of Mohammed Bechan, from Basti Patti hamlet in the Thana region, is reported to have married a 15-year-old Hindu girl after he pretended to be from the same religion. Afterwards, he took her to his place in Bihar and assigned her a Muslim name.

The matter came to light when Bajrang Dal members of Gujarat informed the Darbhanga unit about the case. The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders arrived in Basti Patti village on 20 July, evaluated the situation and then alerted the police.

Krishnakant Mandal, the in-charge of Singhia Police Station, led the police to the location under his direction after they received the information from the Hindu organisations. They retrieved the victim and sent her back to her house. The accused is now absconding. According to the official, raids are being carried out to capture him.

The minor is a native of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and lived with her mother in Surat, Gujarat. She doesn’t have a father. The perpetrator was also staying in the same neighbourhood. He posed as a Hindu to lure the girl, pursued her to elope with him and brought her to his hamlet.

Meanwhile, his father fraudulently obtained a residency certificate from the Zonal Office. Along with being given a Muslim name, her parents were given false identities.