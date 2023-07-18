On 17th July, Ujjain Police arrested three Islamists, including two juveniles, for spitting on the second Baba Mahakaal Procession. As per reports, a group of young men were spotted spitting water on the procession. On the second Monday of Sawan month, the procession of Baba Mahakaal was traveling along the Shipra River when it crossed the Kharakuan Police Station area near the iron tank. It is a Muslim-dominanated area.

When the devotees asked them to stop, they did not pay heed and continued. The devotees made videos of them as proof of the derogatory act. Later, after the procession was complete, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists reached the police station and filed a complaint under Sections 295A, 153A, 296, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

BJP leader Masoom Jaiswal also reached the police station and demanded strict action against the miscreants. Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria said the youth from a ‘particular community’ were spitting on the devotees in the procession. They were caught on camera while indulging in the act. An FIR has been registered at Kharakuan Police Station, and three people have been detained in the matter. Two of the detained miscreants were juveniles.

Bajrang Dal activist Ankit Choubey registered the complaint in the matter. He demanded RASUKA be imposed on the accused and called for demolishing their houses using bulldozers.

Bajrang Dal activists said the case was registered only after the intervention of BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola.