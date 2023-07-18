In an update to the recent case of Love Jihad reported from the Kopargaon region of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, the fifth accused Maulana who converted a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has been arrested by the Police. The arrested Maulana has been identified as Maulana Shoaib Noori and has been charged for pressuring the victim woman for conversion to Islam and ‘nikah’ with the primary accused, Sayam Qureshi.

The case comes from the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Accused Sayam Qureshi along with his associates Imran Sheikh, Chotu alias Kaleem, Faiyyaz, and Maulana Noori, trapped a Hindu woman in a love affair through the Instagram app and then forced her to convert her religion to Islam. Sayam Qureshi also intoxicated, raped, and assaulted the woman.

OpIndia has obtained the FIR copy of the case to learn that the accused had also threatened the woman and had taken her derogatory photos and videos which he used to blackmail her. “Now you are alone here. No one is going to come to save you,” they said before forcefully intoxicating her. Sayam then raped her while the other accused persons shot derogatory videos and photos of the event, as per the complaint.

The woman was reportedly converted to Islam by the now-arrested Maulvi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Sayam who is a resident of Indore had the victim woman to the city after which he took her to Maulvi Shoaib Noori. Noori then allegedly pressurised the woman to get married to Sayam and convert her religion to Islam. Sayam also blackmailed her against the videos and forced her to read Namaz.

The Police earlier had arrested Sayam, Imran Sheikh, Chotu alias Kaleem, and Faiyyaz and were on a lookout for the Maulana. However, the Maulana was identified and arrested by the Police on July 16. The sections imposed by the police in the case are 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison), 295, 295A (hurting religious sentiments), 298, 504 (insult, provoking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.