On Sunday, July 23, the Raisen administration in Madhya Pradesh drove a bulldozer over the illegal property of one Akhtar Ali accused of raping and harassing a minor girl. The bulldozer was rolled in the presence of Sub Divisional Magistrate and Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Devnagar village of Raisen district.

According to the reports, the accused aged 35 molested a minor girl on July 17 when she was alone at home. As per the police complaint filed by the girl, her father had gone to the farm when the accused entered her home and took her forcefully to the backyard. He molested her and touched her inappropriately.

On seeing the girl crying for help the neighbors rushed but the accused had managed to escape from the spot till then. The accused Akhtar Ali has been booked under section 376 ab, 376 n, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 5 m, 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The local Hindu organisations condemned the incident and protested against the rape and molestation of the minor girl. They demanded severe action against the accused. Following this, the Sub Divisional Magistrate led the bulldozer action and pulled down the illegal property of the accused in Devnagar village.

Police officer Vikas Kumar Shahwal confirmed the incident and said that the accused has been arrested by the police. Further investigations in the case are underway.