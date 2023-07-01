The Pakistan government has announced its decision to send a delegation of representatives to India for security inspection of the World Cup 2023 venues. An official statement from the Inter-Provincial Coordination has confirmed that this delegation visit is standard practice before any major tour. While Pakistan claims security concerns, some view it as an attempt to exert unnecessary caution and create a false narrative.

India is gearing up to host the Cricket World Cup in an unprecedented manner, marking a significant milestone in the tournament’s history. With matches spread across 12 diverse venues, the nation eagerly awaits the commencement on October 5, culminating in the final at Ahmedabad’s iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

A historic moment is on the horizon, as this event also marks Pakistan’s first visit to India since the 2012/13 bilateral series. However, Pakistan’s participation remains uncertain, pending clearance from their ministry to travel to India for the tournament.

The Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry is awaiting the election of the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board after the Eid holidays to finalize the timing of the delegation’s visit. The Pakistan government’s decision to dispatch a security delegation to inspect the venues is a formal step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of their players and officials during the tournament. The delegation, along with representatives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will thoroughly assess the security and other arrangements made for their team.

An official source from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry said, “The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup. The delegation would visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the venue for the marque India-Pakistan match on October 15.”

He added, “Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India. The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament.”

He further said, “If the delegation feels it would be better for Pakistan to play at some other venue instead of a designated one, it will mention that in its report. The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns.”

Pakistan’s schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 includes a series of highly anticipated matches against opponents. The team will kick off their campaign on October 6, facing Qualifier 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. They will continue their journey on October 12, taking on Qualifier 2 at the same venue. One of the most anticipated encounters will be against India on October 15, scheduled to be held at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The team will then proceed to face Australia on October 20 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, followed by clashes with Afghanistan and South Africa on October 23 and 27, respectively, at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan’s fixtures continue with matches against New Zealand on November 4 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and Bangladesh on October 31 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The team’s final group stage match will be against England on November 12 at Eden Gardens, concluding their challenging schedule.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan itself has faced challenges concerning security and terrorism over the years. As India stands tall as the world’s fifth-largest economy, it has managed to maintain stability and growth amidst diverse challenges. The irony is apparent, as Pakistan seeks assurance of security arrangements in India, while the neighbouring country grapples with its own internal security issues.