On Saturday, July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 70,000 job appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits. PM Modi also addressed the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing. The Rozgar Mela was held at 44 locations across the country.

#WATCH | PM @narendramodi distributes more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under #RozgarMela through video conferencing.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/H9x8pILqnb — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 22, 2023

In his address to the seventh Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said that it is inspiring that the new recruits are getting their appointment letters today (July 22) as on the same day in 1947, the national flag was adopted in the constituent Assembly.

“The Constituent Assembly adopted the national flag on July 22, 1947. New recruits are receiving joining letters on this historic day. This is an inspiration,” PM Modi said adding that the next 25 years are of paramount importance for India.

Rozgar Mela is an attempt to empower the youth and encourage their active engagement in the nation's progress. https://t.co/SIcjs5DlkB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2023

PM Modi slammed the previous Congress-led government, saying that the banking sector was destroyed during their tenure.

“Today, India is regarded as having one of the strongest banking sectors, but this was not the case nine years ago. During the previous government, our banking sector saw huge destruction. We can now do digital transactions, yet phone banking was not available to 140 crore people nine years ago. People close to a specific family used to phone banks and request loans worth thousands of crores, which were never returned. The ‘phone banking scam’ was one of the biggest during the previous government,” PM Modi remarked.

Notably, the new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries /Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water resources, Department of Personnel & Training and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

In May this year, PM Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the new recruits at Rozgar Mela, which were held at 45 locations across the country. In the last eight months, Prime Minister Modi distributed joining letters to over 4 lakh 33 thousand recruits at six Rozgar Melas.

About Rozgar Mela

On October 22, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first phase of the Rozgar Mela on the auspicious day of Dharteras. The campaign aimed to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since its launch, multiple Rozgar Melas have been organised in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and other states. The government also launched a particular Karmaogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointments in January 2023 when PM Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to the new recruits.