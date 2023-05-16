Tuesday, May 16, 2023
PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits, 4.5 lakh jobs given since November 2022: Read what the Rozgar Mela is

On October 22, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first phase of the Rozgar Mela on the auspicious day of Dharteras. The campaign aimed to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

OpIndia Staff
Rozgar Mela
PM Modi distributed 71,000 appoitnment letters at Rozgar Mela (Image: Zee News)
16

On May 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the new recruits at Rozgar Mela, which were held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for the departments of the Central and State Governments.

The selected recruits hail from different parts of the country. They will join positions including Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor and more.

About Rozgar Mela

The campaign aimed to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since its launch, multiple Rozgar Melas have been organised in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and other states. The government also launched a particular Karmaogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointments in January 2023 when PM Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to the new recruits.

As per the Press Release during the launch, it will be a significant step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continuous commitment to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. Per the Prime Minister’s directions, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels, viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.

PM Modi’s address at Rozgar Mela

In his address at Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said the entire process, from applying for recruitment to getting results, is now online. The interviews for recruitment in Group C and D are also abolished. These efforts have ended the recruitment process’s possibilities of corruption and nepotism.

He added that in the last nine years, the Government of India has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure.

Speaking about Mudra Loans, Prime Minister said that the government has disbursed loans worth more than 23 lakh crores under the scheme which has helped the citizens in establishing new businesses, buying taxis or expanding their existing establishments. The Prime Minister also informed that approximately 8-9 crore citizens have become first-time entrepreneurs after availing of loans under the Mudra Yojana. “The Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is based on the creation of employment through manufacturing in the country,” he added.

The rural road network has increased from 4 lakh KMs to 7.25 lakh kms. The number of airports has increased from 74 to 150. Notably, such expansion in infrastructure is essential in generating new opportunities for the youth in terms of jobs and businesses.

“In 2014, there were some 100 startups in the country, whereas today, their number has increased to 1 lakh. It is estimated that these startups have given employment to around 10 lakh youth,” he added.

PM Modi talked about industry and investment in his address. He said, “With regard to industry and investment, there’s a notable positive sentiment in India’s growth narrative.” He talked about the commitment made by Walmart of investment worth Rs 80,000 crore and plans of Cisco to export made-in-India goods worth 8,000 crores. Furthermore, he mentioned that Apple is exploring possibilities of mobile manufacturing in India. Foxconn has also begun channelling thousands of crores of investment in India.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The initiative will act as a catalyst for further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth.

The new recruits have an opportunity to get training via Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointments in the Government departments.

Since its launch, PM Modi has distributed 75,000 appointment letters on October 22, 71,000 appointment letters on November 22, 71,000 appointment letters on January 20, 71,000 appointment letters on April 11, and 71,000 appointment letters on May 16. Several Rozgar Melas were held at the state level as well. From November 2022 to today, 4,50,000 jobs have been given under Rozgar Yojana.

