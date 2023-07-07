Friday, July 7, 2023
Selfie, hand-written letter, walk with PM and more: Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya generates more than ₹6 crore revenue in just one year, reveals RTI

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay collected ₹56,83,000 through 'Bhavishya ki Jhalkiyan (VR Helicopter)' ride and another ₹2,46,100 through 'Audio Guide Device for Hire.'

OpIndia Staff
Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya generates more than ₹6 crore revenue in just one year, reveals RTI
The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (also called the Museum of Prime Ministers) has generated a whopping ₹6.80 crores in revenue in just one year. The information was obtained by activist Dr Vivek Pandey in an RTI reply on July 4, 2023.

He had sought information about the total revenue generated by Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, besides the breakdown of various sources of revenue collection. Owned by the Ministry of Culture, the museum was inaugurated by PM Modi on April 22, 2022.

As per the RTI reply, a total revenue of ₹6,80,14,581 was earned by Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya through the sale of entry tickets, light and sound show, add-ons and cafeteria.

The museum has also generated a whopping ₹42,48,650 through the ‘selfie with PM’ activity. Other attractions such as ‘Walk with PM’ and ‘handwritten letter from PM’ has earned ₹26.07 lakhs and ₹20.85 lakhs, respectively.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay also collected ₹56,83,000 through the ‘Bhavishya ki Jhalkiyan (VR Helicopter)’ ride and another ₹2,46,100 through ‘Audio Guide Device for Hire.’

What is Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay

Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay is a high-tech museum which showcases the story of Indian Prime Ministers and their contributions to nation-building. The visitors will get a first-hand experience through visual and digital means to learn about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers.

The museum is located in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex, a 25-acre-plot that holds the Teen Murti Bhavan – the residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, The Nehru Memorial Library, which now hosts the museum dedicated to the PMs of India as well.

The design integrates the old Teen Murti Bhavan in the new masterplan, which will be designated as Block – I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The building is a hemispherical dome topped with an Ashoka Chakra, which talks about the story of rising India moulded by the hands of its leaders.

According to the PMO, the total floor area of the two blocks is a combined over 15,600 square metres. The design, which incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices, is built in a way that no tree was cut or transplanted during its construction.

The museum hosts archives, personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representations of ideologies and different aspects of their lives in 43 themed galleries planned as a journey of experience as you walk through the museum.

Appropriate use of technology with the inculcation of Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations is employed, which makes the museum a state-of-the-art architectural feature of the 21st century.

