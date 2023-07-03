Tensions have gripped the Sridungargarh town in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district after a Muslim school teacher reportedly ran away with a minor Hindu girl student on June 30, 2023. The family of the minor girl has alleged that the accused teacher brainwashed the minor and lured her into taking the step.

A case has been filed based on a complaint filed by the minor student’s father, who has also accused the school staff and the teacher’s brothers Nadim and Javed of being complicit in the crime.

The matter reportedly pertains to a private school named A G Mission in Sridungargarh town. Media reports suggest that the accused teacher Nadia Bahlim is a relative of Abdul Gafoor, the owner of AG Mission School where she was teaching.

According to reports, a 25-year-old teacher of the aforementioned school, named Nadia Bahlim took the help of her brothers Nadim and Junaid and ran away with the minor student on 30th June 2023. The relatives of the minor victim alleged that the accused lured the student into running away with her. They have filed a case against the teacher and her two brothers.

Calling it a case of alleged ‘love jihad,’ members of various Hindu outfits protested outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. The Rajasthan police probing the matter have prima facie said that the girl student had accompanied the teacher of her own free will.

The girl’s father said in the complaint that the unmarried female teacher was increasing closeness with the student for almost two months.

The girl’s father also told the police that his young daughter left for school on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. but never came back. According to a police inquiry, the accused private school teacher, Nadia Bahlim, was also absent from the school on Saturday and is now missing. The victim’s family has also claimed that Nadia Bahlim along with her brothers Junaid and Naved hatched a conspiracy to kidnap their daughter.

The girl’s father has also accused the school administration of complicity in the conspiracy behind his daughter’s disappearance. According to him, the school staff members were aware of the disappearance of his daughter and Nida for a long time but kept quiet about it.

The victim’s relatives forwarded a copy of the complaint to DGP Rajasthan. OpIndia is in possession of the complaint copy.

Image source: Republic Hindi

Police have started the investigation by registering this case under sections 363, 366 and 120 B of the IPC and 84 JJ Act.

@Bikaner_Police कृपया की गई कार्यवाही व वर्तमान स्थिति से अवगत कराएं। — Rajasthan Police HelpDesk (@RajPoliceHelp) July 1, 2023

Tejaswini Gautam, the superintendent of police in Bikaner, has stated that both the girls went away with each other of their own free will and that four police teams had been sent out to trace them. He assured that the two would be located soon.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of the incident spread, several members of various Hindu outfits gathered outside the police station and protested. Calling it a case of ‘love jihad, they accused the teacher of brainwashing and luring the victim into running away with her.

The incident has reportedly caused tension and resentment in the neighbourhood with locals and members of Hindu organisations warning to carry out protests if the accused are not nabbed and dealt with strictly.