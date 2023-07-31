On Monday, July 31, a Railway constable went on a shooting spree killing 4 people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, in a Jaipur-Mumbai-bound train. The incident happened in coach B5 of the Jaipur-Mumbai Express (12956) while it was running between Bhayander and Mira Road stations.

According to reports, the accused, RPF Constable Chetan Singh, opened fire from his official automatic gun inside the moving train after it crossed Palghar Station at around five in the morning. He first shot his escort duty in charge ASI Tika Ram Meena. Then went to the other bogie and shot three passengers before pulling the chain and jumping out of the train near Dahisar Station, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the railways said. He was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

RPF Constable Chetan Singh opened fire on Jaipur-Mumbai bound train (Source: NDTV)

“Four casualties, including the ASI, have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956). The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed,” the Railway Protection Force has said.

Chetan Singh, the RPF employee, was said to be upset and mentally disturbed as a result of his recent transfer from Gujarat to Mumbai, according to the investigating team. The new position had upset him because it had caused issues in his family. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of four people, including his superior, is thought to have been motivated by mental tension and rage over the development.

Government Railway Police and RPF officials arrested the accused RPF official (Source: NDTV)

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital at Kandivali.

The next of kin of the late ASI Tika Ram will receive an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh. The Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi would also provide the grieving family with a sum of Rs 15 lakh.

In addition, the Railway would give the ASI’s family a death cum retirement gratuity (DCRG) of around Rs 15 lakhs in addition to funeral costs.