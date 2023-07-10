Monday, July 10, 2023
Stray dogs kill 12-year-old in Rajasthan, bit him over 50 times: Doctors failed to find a vein to inject drip due to injuries

Mangilal was attacked by the stray dogs just 150 metres away from his house. He was mauled so badly that there were over 50 injuries on his body, a part of his skull was missing.

OpIndia Staff
Minor boy killed by stray dogs in Rajasthan
Three dogs attacked 12-year-old Mangilal in Rajasthan, boy died on way to district hospital due to severe blood loss (Image: Bhaskar/Bing AI)
12

On 9th July, three stray dogs attacked a 12-year-old boy identified as Mangilal s/o Bhojraj Gujjar in Teekha Bada village of Sadar Thana under district Boondi, Rajasthan. They bit the boy over 50 times before the villagers rescued him. The boy succumbed during treatment.

As per reports, the victim left to visit his family farm at around 6 AM. Three dogs attacked him before he could reach the farm. Mangilal tried to run away from the dogs but could not succeed. His family members were at the farm when the incident happened. They heard his screams and rushed to save him. They hit the dogs with sticks, but before they could rescue Mangilal, he was bitten over 50 times. There were 22 deep injuries on his body.

His father reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital. The attack was so severe that doctors could not find a vein to inject drip. Half of his skull was missing, and there were injuries on his shoulder and legs. The dogs bit him on the face and pulled him from his legs.

Minor boy died due to excessive blood loss due to dog bites. Image source: Bhaskar

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Medical Jurist Dr Ashish Sharma said dogs ruptured a major artery leading to excessive blood loss. The victim could not be saved. After giving primary treatment, he was referred to the district hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Reportedly the incident took place only 150 meters away from his house. Following the incident, the villagers are scared of sending their kids outside. Villagers told Hindustan that there are around two dozen dogs in the village. In less than a month, they have attacked six animals.

His father told Bhaskar, “My son died before my eyes, and I could not do anything. He regularly visited the farm, but nothing had happened before. The villagers urged the administration to remove the dogs, but no one listened.”

Mangilal’s family members have demanded that the stray dogs be shifted to wild areas away from the village. The police are investigating the matter.

