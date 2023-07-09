On Friday, July 7, 2023, a powerful blast occurred in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, situated along the Indo-Nepal border. The impact of the explosion was so immense that its sound reverberated up to a distance of 15 kilometres. The force of the blast caused windows and door panes in the vicinity to shatter. The incident took place in the Harraia Satgharwa area, specifically in the abandoned toilet of a person named Mohammad Arif, also known as Guddu Dhania, who had not been using that toilet for quite some time.

Residents of Majre Nai Bazaar in Gugauli Kala were startled by the sudden blast on that fateful Friday night. The blast’s intensity was such that it caught the attention of people who were 15 kilometres away from the site. Upon reaching the location, it became evident that the explosion had demolished the long-neglected toilet belonging to Mohammad Arif. The surrounding houses also suffered cracks due to the impact.

Soon after the blast, Mohammad Arif, along with his family, fled their residence. The police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. A team from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was deployed to inspect the presence of any hidden explosives. Villagers alleged that the incident was a result of a concealed bomb kept by Arif.

According to Keshav Kumar, the Superintendent of Police in Balrampur, the blast originated from the septic tank of the toilet. The authorities dispatched a canine unit and a forensic team to the spot. Although the dog squad did not find any explosives, the forensic team collected samples from the site for further testing. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The police have taken necessary legal actions and the investigation is ongoing.

Septic tank blast, although rare, is not uncommon. Methane gas is produced when the waste products are broken down in septic tanks, which is a highly flammable gas, apart from some other gases. For this reason, ventilation is essential in septic tanks, so that the gas can escape into the atmosphere. When the gas outlet gets blocked, the gas can build up inside the tank, and sometimes it causes explosions, especially if there is a fire or spark in the vicinity. There have been cases of deaths and injuries as a result of such blasts, along with property damage.

Apart from causing dangerous explosions, the gases are also harmful if inhaled, and there have been reports of deaths and injuries of sanitary workers due to inhalation of septic tank gases.

However, in this case, as the toilet was not in use for a long time, the cause of the blast is not confirmed yet. However, preliminary reports suggest the blast occurred at the septic tank.