Six kanwariya pilgrims, including an eight-year-old boy, were electrocuted to death when their DJ vehicle came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire near Rauli Chauhan village, Bhawanpur area of Meerut district on the evening of 15th July.

One of the deceased, Manish, was declared dead on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. In addition, more than 10 kanwariyas received injuries and are being treated at multiple hospitals. Some are reported to be in critical condition.

Following the mishap, devotees jammed the roads to protest about the incident and accused the electrical department staff of recklessness. District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the deaths and stated that the wounded are being medically treated.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Meerut DM, Deepal Meena says "Five Kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted to death and five others admitted to a hospital after their vehicle playing music, brushed against an 11KV line (wire). The incident took place in Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village in… pic.twitter.com/Y9P3057QzI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2023

The tragic incident transpired around 8.15 PM, some 500 metres from the village, while the pilgrims were on their way home after carrying water from the Holy Ganges, per the police. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan, the former’s DJ car which was playing celebratory music collided with a low-hanging high-tension power wire that was traversing the road. The minor who passed away was reportedly standing adjacent to the four-wheeler.

VIDEO | Several devotees killed after a vehicle carrying kawariyas came in contact with a high-tension wire in UP's Meerut earlier today.



"The incident happened in Bhawanpur's Rali Chauhan village. The vehicle carrying DJ with around 16 kawariyas is believed to have come in… pic.twitter.com/MvtwcPj20x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

The villagers hurried to the scene and contacted the power station to disconnect the electricity supply amid the chaos. Afterwards, they organised a demonstration and demanded action against the electricity department’s officials for their negligence.

A local resident said, “The accident was a result of negligence in the preparation for the Kanwar Yatra,” resonating with the views of the others. Their demand for responsibility and justice highlighted the unrest following the horrible instance. Police informed that additional forces have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as kanwariyas to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to fetch the holy waters of Ganges River.

Millions of devotees fetch sacred water from the river Ganga and carry it on their shoulders for hundreds of miles to offer it in their local Śiva shrines, or specific temples such as Pura Mahadeva temple in Baghpat district and Augharnath temple in Meerut, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Baidyanath temple in Deoghar etc.

It is the biggest religious event in the country, attracting between 10 and 12 million people from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand each year. The pilgrims, who wear saffron attires, usually walk barefoot beside moving vehicles on roads as a sign of their devotion.