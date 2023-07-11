The US President Joe Biden recently sat for an Interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that was aired on Sunday, the 9th of July. During the Interview, Biden addressed the issue of sending cluster bombs to Ukraine among other things.

On the issue of cluster bombs, Biden defended his administration’s decision to send them to Ukraine. He claimed that it was a “difficult decision” to make. However, while explaining the reason behind it, he unintentionally revealed that the US military has a shortage of 155 mm artillery ammunition rounds.

Biden said, “This is a war related to munitions. And they’re (Ukraine) running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians.”

He claimed that this move is a temporary one and hinted that the US is aiding Ukraine despite having a shortage of this ammunition in their artillery.

However, this open admission of shortage of ammunition in the US military has sparked outrage in the country. Many conservative experts and opinion makers wondered why Biden announced the U.S. shortage in a nationally televised interview especially when the US’ adversaries would be watching it.

Conservative communicator Steve Guest tweeted, “Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells.”

He added, “Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening?”

Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells.



Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening? https://t.co/X8M9k617CU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2023

Fox News contributor Byron York argued that Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine despite the US having a shortage of it, would eventually affect the US readiness to defend itself.

In CNN interview, President Biden is not particularly clear but seems to be saying US is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine because we are running out of 155mm artillery ammunition to send them. Seems obvious this is affecting US readiness to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/ofKyZQUx2X — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 9, 2023

Other social media users also expressed their concern over this open admission of shortage by US President Joe Biden.

Why would the @WhiteHouse and @JoeBiden announce to the world we are running low on ammunition, remember this is all taking place at the same time China is flying spy balloons and building spy locations in Cuba?



If you can’t see the destruction of our country is coming from… https://t.co/G3kh0WB9kS — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) July 8, 2023

Biden is an idiot. He just told the world that the US is low on 155 Howitzer rounds. It’s unbelievable how incompetent and weak minded this guy is. Can you imagine the outrage of Trump had said something like this? https://t.co/CfWcvSZGZ2 — Russ Walker (@RWalkerFW) July 10, 2023

Later, the White House tried to clarify Biden’s statement and walked back on his statement. When asked to comment on criticism of Biden’s revelation, a White House official denied any shortage of weapons.

As per an email sent to Fox News Digital, the official said, “The military has specific requirements for the numbers of weapons systems and ammunition we maintain in our reserves in case of contingencies or military conflict. Everything we send to Ukraine is in excess of that. So, the US is not running out of ammunition ourselves.”

Apart from the revelation of the shortage, the Biden administration is also facing backlash for its decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv. It is important to note Cluster munitions or cluster bombs are banned by more than 100 countries including key US allies.

Robert Kennedy Jr., Biden’s rival in the Democratic presidential race, criticised Biden for sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Last year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the use of cluster bombs a ‘war crime.’ Now President Biden plans to send them to Ukraine. Stop the ceaseless escalation! It is time for peace.”

Biden was opposed to cluster bombs In 1982 as well, when he opposed their sale to Israel. What happened to his conscience? — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 8, 2023

In another tweet, he hit out at Biden’s changed stance. He wrote, “Biden was opposed to cluster bombs in 1982 as well when he opposed their sale to Israel. What happened to his conscience?”

The decision of sending Cluster bombs to Ukraine also attracted global condemnation. The United Nations and Human rights groups have sharply criticised the President’s decision. The UN cited the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) to oppose the Biden administration’s decision.