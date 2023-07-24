Monday, July 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Setback to the opposition as several leaders from SP, BSP, and Congress...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Setback to the opposition as several leaders from SP, BSP, and Congress join BJP months before Lok Sabha elections

Some of the leaders who joined BJP include former Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Rajpal Saini (Muzaffarnagar), former minister Sahab Singh Saini (Saharanpur), former MP Anshul Verma (Hardoi), former SP MLA Sushma Patel (Jaunpur), former SP candidate Shalini Yadav from Varanasi, former minister Jagdish Sonkar (Jaunpur), former MLA Gulab Saroj (Jaunpur), and former Congress media chairman Rajiv Bakshi (Lucknow).

OpIndia Staff
bjp
Many leaders from the opposition parties joined BJP. Image Source: Live Hindustan
10

On Monday, 24th July 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducted several prominent leaders of opposition parties, including former ministers, former MPs and former MLAs, into the party along with their supporters. BJP’s Uttar Pradesh state unit’s president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and two deputy chief ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak inducted several prominent leaders into the party at the party’s state headquarters. Party’s state media in-charge Manish Dikshit informed the media on Monday.

The leaders who joined BJP include former Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Rajpal Saini (Muzaffarnagar), former minister Sahab Singh Saini (Saharanpur), former MP Anshul Verma (Hardoi), former SP MLA Sushma Patel (Jaunpur), former SP candidate Shalini Yadav from Varanasi, former minister Jagdish Sonkar (Jaunpur), former MLA Gulab Saroj (Jaunpur), former Congress media chairman Rajiv Bakshi (Lucknow) Former BSP chairman Gangadhar Kushwaha from Agra, former SP zila panchayat president Jitendra Mishra from Hamirpur, former SP zila panchayat president Satyapal Yadav from Hapur, and former SP zila panchayat president Sunita Yadav from Hapur.

Most leaders joining the BJP on Monday come from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community. Recently, prominent OBC leaders joined the BJP-led alliance. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former minister Om Prakash Rajbhar joined the National Democratic Alliance and former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Dara Singh Chauhan (Ghosi-Mau) joined the BJP. Many other OBC leaders joining the BJP on Monday is considered a major setback from the ruling party to the opposition.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had previously resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022, made headlines again as he resigned from the assembly on 15th July 2023. He joined BJP.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader OP Rajbhar returned on Sunday, July 16, to the fold of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move was seen as a significant blow to the opposition’s ‘unity’. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com