Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader OP Rajbhar returned on Sunday, July 16, to the fold of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move comes as a significant blow to the opposition ‘unity’.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah announced the BJP-SBSP alliance saying that OP Rajbhar’s return to NDA will bolster NDA’s position in Uttar Pradesh and also give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to uplift the downtrodden.

“Met Shri @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of Modi ji for the welfare of the poor and oppressed will get further strength,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, SBSP supremo OP Rajbhar also expressed his thoughts in a tweet over his return to NDA after leaving the alliance in 2019. In his tweet, Rajbhar announced that the BJP and SBSP will fight together to protect the country and work for the weaker sections of society.

“BJP and SBSP come together. Bharatiya Janata Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight together for the protection of deprived, oppressed, backward, Dalits, women, farmers, youth, every weak class,” Rajhar tweeted in Hindi.

मा०गृह मंत्री भारत सरकार आदरणीय श्री अमित शाह जी से दिल्ली में भेंट हुई और माननीय प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाले NDA गठबंधन में शामिल होने का निर्णय लिया। मैं मा०अमित शाह जी,मा०प्रधानमंत्री जी,मा०मुख्यमंत्री जी,मा०जेपी जेपी नड्डा को धन्यवाद देता हूँ। — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) July 16, 2023

In another tweet, he thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as he met Shah today before re-joining NDA.

OP Rajbhar was elected to the Zahoorabad seat for the first time in 2017. He was the minister in the Yogi Adityanath government for OBC welfare and differently-abled people’s development, but was removed from the Yogi government in 2019 due to ‘anti-alliance activities’.