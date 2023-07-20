In a significant revelation, the Union Bank of India has informed a Haryana police special investigation team (SIT) that crucial financial transaction records for the years 2008 and 2012 of the companies run by Robert Vadra were destroyed due to “water flooding the basement of the branch.”

The ongoing investigation by the SIT focuses on an FIR registered against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The case is related to an alleged corruption-riddled real estate deal that garnered attention during the 2014 parliamentary elections and was emblematic of corruption accusations against the Congress-led UPA government at the time.

According to a report by Times of India, the SIT approached the Union Bank of India on 26th May 2023, asking for information regarding fund inflow in the accounts of Skylight Hospitality and Skylight Realty, both companies where Vadra held directorial positions. The bank, in its response, revealed that the records for 2008 and 2012 had been irreparably damaged due to flooding in the basement of its branch.

Following this disclosure, the SIT took further action by issuing notices to UBI to ascertain if records of other firms have also been lost. On 20th June 2023, a notice was dispatched to the bank’s New Friends Colony branch in New Delhi to investigate the circumstances surrounding the destruction of relevant records belonging to Skylight Hospitality and Skylight Realty.

The bank has not yet responded to this. The investigation into the case commenced on 1st September 2018, after the BJP-led government in Haryana filed an FIR naming Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Robert Vadra, real estate giant DLF, Onkareshwar Properties, and Skylight Hospitality as the accused parties in connection with a land deal.

The SIT has been probing the allegations related to the deal. Notably, the investigative team has been bolstered by the inclusion of IAS officer Mukul Kumar, former chief town planner and RERA Panchkula member Dilbag Singh, and a legal advisor, showcasing the government of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s commitment to pursuing the case seriously.

Gurugram land scam case

A resident of Gurugram named Surendra Sharma of the Rathiwas village had filed an FIR against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Hooda, and others in September 2018, alleging that Vadra’s firm Skylight Hospitality had bought 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur village (Now Sector 83) in Gurugram from one Omkareswar Properties for 7.5 crores in 2008. The FIR had alleged that massive irregularities had happened in the deal and Hooda had favored Vadra costing the exchequer huge losses.

In 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a major land acquisition scam. The charge sheet was filed in the special CBI court located in Panchkula, Haryana. The same year, the Haryana government gave a go-ahead to the Haryana police to probe the 1500 crore Manesar land deal case. Vadra is also facing a probe in land grab cases in Rajasthan.

One of the central accusations in the case revolves around Skylight Hospitality, a company associated with Robert Vadra, purchasing 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur, Gurgaon, from Onkareshwar Properties in February 2008 for Rs 7.5 crore. Subsequently, after obtaining a commercial license, the same property was allegedly sold by Skylight Hospitality to DLF for Rs 58 crore. According to the allegations, the Hooda government facilitated this land deal by allocating 350 acres in Wazirabad, Gurgaon, to DLF.

However, the tehsildar of Manesar provided a contrasting account, stating that Skylight Hospitality did indeed sell the 3.5 acres to DLF Universal Limited on 18th September 2012, and the transaction was reported to have complied with all regulations and rules.