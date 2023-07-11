The situation in West Bengal remains tense as the counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls, which was marred with unprecedented violence, is underway. Amidst the counting of votes, a video has surfaced online in which a BJP candidate is heard accusing TMC cadres of manhandling her and blocking her from entering the counting booth in Howrah.

The video was shared by West Bengal BJP leader Keya Ghosh earlier today (July 11). The woman who is seen narrating her ordeal in the 1.19 seconds video was identified as Putul Gayen, BJP counting agent of the Charpara Gram Panchayat in Howrah, West Bengal.

BJP candidate is not been allowed to enter the counting booth. Watch the way she was manhandled by TMC goons. Incident of Howrah. #BengalPanchayatElection pic.twitter.com/maLC6ls7u7 — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) July 11, 2023

She says that the TMC goons tore her clothes, pushed her and blocked her from entering the counting booth. She is also heard saying that a TMC member named Pinky present at the counting booth snatched and tore her identity card as well. He further alleges that when her husband intervened, the TMC goons assaulted him. He suffered a head injury in the attack, she laments.

The victim further bemoans how the State police personnel deployed at the counting booth stood like mere puppets while she was being manhandled and her husband was being assaulted by the TMC goons.

The victim, who visibly looks distressed and shaken up, can see her wearing a pink dress which is torn from around her left shoulder. Another woman standing beside the victim tries to cover her with a towel. However, the angry BJP candidate continues to lambast the ruling dispensation as well as the West Bengal police for their apathy.

She laments how the TMC goons acquired the confidence to unleash unprecedented levels of violence and disruption during the entire panchayat election process in 2023 since the state police are in cahoots with them.

After the incident, BJP workers staged a massive protest outside the counting centre to protest the sheer violence that was directed against the BJP counting agent which the TMC cadres are able to carry out with impunity under the protection of the state police and administration.

West Bengal Panchayat polls marred with violence

Elections and violence have always been synonymous in West Bengal. In the morning hours of the 8th of July 2023, polling for Panchayat elections started in West Bengal amid heavy security from Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF). The elections witnessed large-scale violence, with several cases of murders, booth capturing, and various other kinds of violence.

While some reports have claimed that the death count has crossed 36, there are reports of countless incidences of violence, arson, armed men threatening the general voters, and miscreants stealing away ballot boxes.

Repolling to be held at 600 booths after reports of violence and tampering with Ballot boxes

After widespread reports of violence, arson, looting, and tampering with Ballot boxes during Panchayat elections, the State Election Commission on Sunday evening, 9 July, announced to hold re-polling in Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

As per the information received, the Bengal State Election Commission ordered re-polling in those booths where the voting was declared void. The SEC further announced that a fresh poll would be held on the 10th of July from 7 am to 5 pm.

According to the announcement, re-polling was held in 604 booths for the Panchayat elections.