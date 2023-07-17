Monday, July 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: TMC goons abduct Dalit BJP worker, assault and urinate on him amid...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC goons abduct Dalit BJP worker, assault and urinate on him amid the panchayat polls, complaint filed

Trinamool Congress MLA and the party district coordinator in West Midnapore Ajit Maiti refuted the allegation and said that the election in the Garbeta area was absolutely peaceful.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: TMC workers abduct BJP worker, assault and urinate on him amid the panchayat polls, complaint filed
Representative Image (English Jagran)
4

In another incident of violence reported from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, Trinamool Congress goons are accused of abducting a local BJP worker, assaulting him, and urinating on his face when he asked for water.

According to the reports, the incident happened on Thursday, July 13 when the BJP worker was employed as the polling agent for the recently-concluded panchayat polls. The TMC workers abducted the BJP worker and took him to the Garbeta office where he was tortured and humiliated.

The TMC party workers are said to have assaulted the BJP worker and urinated on him after he asked for water to drink. The victim was then admitted to a local hospital late on Friday evening. The victim is identified as Barun Ruidas, a Dalit.

The victim while in the hospital was paid a visit by BJP’s vice-president Samit Das where the former narrated his ordeal to the latter. “Trinamool Congress hooligans demanded money from our party worker to celebrate their victory. Being very poor, he refused to pay up which infuriated them. Then he was abducted and taken to a local party office. First, he was beaten up severely. When he asked for water, the inebriated assailants urinated on his face. We have already filed a police complaint in the matter. We will be going for a bigger movement on this issue,” Das was quoted as saying.

However, Trinamool Congress MLA and the party district coordinator in West Midnapore Ajit Maiti refuted the allegation and said that the election in the Garbeta area was absolutely peaceful. “We had organized victory processions in a limited and humble way to avoid any kind of tension. BJP is cooking up stories now to create tension in the area,” Maiti said.

A similar case was reported from the Sidhi region of Madhya Pradesh recently on July 5 when state police arrested one Pravesh Shukla for peeing on a poor tribal man named Dashmat Rawat. A video of the crime went viral on social media on 4 July, prompting the police to file a complaint and apprehend the former. Meanwhile, the state police investigating the case mentioned that the footage was one-year-old.

Later Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologized to the victim and washed his feet at his official residence in Bhopal. Dashmat Rawat also received financial support from the state government in the amount of Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 1.5 lakh for the construction of his home.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC violence, Bengal Panchayat violence, Dalit violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,817FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com