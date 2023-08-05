Friday, August 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra police register abetment of suicide case against 5 persons over death of art...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra police register abetment of suicide case against 5 persons over death of art director Nitin Desai

Raigad police said in a statement that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of Neha Desai, wife of Nitin Desai.

ANI
Nitin Desai (source: His Twittter account)
18

Raigad police officials have registered a case against 5 people in art director Nitin Desai’s suicide case.

Raigad police said in a statement that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of Neha Desai, wife of Nitin Desai.

Police said Neha Desai told them that Nitin Desai died by suicide due to mental pressure from the officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss Group regarding debt recovery.

“Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against 5 people, including officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss,” as per the Police statement.

The Khalapur police are probing the matter.

Desai was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai. 

The preliminary findings in the postmortem revealed that the cause of death is hanging.

“Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is hanging. Further investigation is underway,” police said. 

On Thursday Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all possible angles will be investigated in the Art Director Nitin Desai’s death case.

While replying to a question in the Maharashtra state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will investigate all angles– whether he was pressurised. We will see if any thing can be done for him as far as the studio is concerned. At present we can’t make any announcement on it. We will also investigate the people whom he used to meet too.”

Desai, 57, had worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
647,243FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com