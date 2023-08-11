Friday, August 11, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended over allegations of forging signatures of Rajya Sabha MPs

The suspension comes days after AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha was accused of naming fellow members as a part of a proposed select committee to scrutinise the Delhi Bill without their consent.

OpIndia Staff
2

On Friday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who faced accusations of ‘forging’ signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs, was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament. This suspension will remain in effect until the committee of privileges concludes its investigation and submits its report.



Invoking the names of Members of Parliaments without their consent is a violation of parliamentary privilege.

A resolution was presented by Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha today, containing the names of five MPs – Thambi Durai, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sasmit Patra, Phangnon Komyak, and Narhari Amin – without their consent. Union Home Minister Amit Shah sternly reacted to it, insisting the deputy speaker take appropriate action against this act of perjury.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that two members, BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, stated that they did not sign the motion moved by Raghav Chadha, adding that there should be an investigation as to who forged their signatures.

The four MPs had claimed that their names were mentioned on the proposal to send the Delhi NCR Amendment Bill to the Select Committee without their consent. The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman had reportedly assured that a probe will be conducted into this.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

