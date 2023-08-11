Friday, August 11, 2023
Assam: 13-year-old orphan minor pregnant after Arabic teacher rapes her for two months, accused booked under POCSO Act

In Assam's Dhubri, a shocking incident came to the fore when a 13-year-old minor girl was reported to be pregnant. It was revealed that she was impregnated by her Arabic teacher Ashif Sheikh, who had been reportedly raping her for the last two months.

The offender is apprehended by the police.
The accused is apprehended by the police. (Source: Organiser)
22

A shocking incident has surfaced in the Dhubri district of Assam where a 13-year-old was raped and impregnated by her Arabic teacher named Ashif Sheikh alias Dipu, a report published in Organiser said. She used to learn Arabic at the house of the 24-year-old culprit. The heinous crime came to light when the victim was revealed to be pregnant.

The Arabic teacher threatened her not to disclose the terrible act and physically assaulted her for two months. The little girl was too afraid and ashamed to inform her relatives about the startling ordeal. However, he was exposed when the former was discovered to be impregnated by him.

Afterwards, her relatives contacted Nikhil Bharat Mahila Samiti when they found out the truth. They along with the minor were taken to the Dhubri Sadar police station by members of the organisation. A case (310/23) was brought against the accused under section u/a 376 of the Indian Penal Code and R/w sec 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She was examined by the police on 8 August after the occurrence was reported. However, the perpetrator went missing on the same day. The Dhubri police used their informant network to find the evading culprit after executing raids in several locations. They carried out a raid in the Beguntali neighbourhood under the Gauripur police station based on specific information on 10 August. He was eventually captured and taken into custody in the wee hours of the night.

The residents of Vidyapara Bhatigaon urged that the rapist receive harsh punishment. Notably, he is quite popular for his YouTube videos on Islam and is a very active user of social media as well. People were horrified after they learned about the instance. According to Dhubri police, he is scheduled to appear in court on 11 August and police are to seek his custody so they can proceed with their investigation.

