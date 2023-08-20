Following the blockbuster success of Gadar-2, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been living on cloud nine. However, in another development, the Bank of Baroda has served the actor with a notice in connection with dues pending to the tune of nearly Rs 56 crores, reported Times now.

The case pertains to Sunny Deol’s villa in Juhu. Additionally, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra Deol has also been named in the notice as he was a guarantor in the case. As per reports, the Bank of Baroda has put his Juhu property on sale for recovery of unpaid dues worth Rs 55.99 crores.

The purported bank notice for the auction has been published in the newspapers. As per the notice, Sunny Deol’s Juhu property will be auctioned in September. The notice states that Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol borrowed Rs 55,99,80,766.33 from the Bank of Baroda.

The notice added that Dharmendra was the guarantor in this case. Further, to recover the dues, the bank has clearly stated that his property will be auctioned virtually.

However, his family or any representative of the Deols are yet to comment on the same.

Established in the late 1980s, this bungalow is claimed to be the place from where Sunny Deol operates his business. The bungalow includes Sunny Super Sound. Additionally, it has a preview theatre and two other post-production suites.

In February, the Bombay Times reported that Sunny Deol had mortgaged his studio to raise money for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again (2016). The report added that in order to settle the outstanding debts he owed to his financiers, the actor decided to take a loan using his property as collateral.

Now as per the procedure, the Bank of Baroda will approach the District Magistrate. After getting the requisite approval from the DM, the successful bidder will get physical possession of the property.

In the virtual auction, the person/group who will bid the highest will get symbolic possession of the bungalow. However, it will be after the approval from the DM that he or she would be given the actual possession of this Juhu property. However, this process could take from months to years.