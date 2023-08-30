Security forces discovered a massive cache of weapons and ammunition in Bihar’s Gaya district and succeeded in foiling a significant Naxalite attack, officials said on 29 August. According to an official, a huge search operation in the Lutua area was conducted after precise intelligence inputs to make the recovery.

An investigation was conducted in the Pandra forest area of Lutua by a special team comprised of CoBRA 205, CRPF 159 Battalion, STF, and District Police, based on the spokesperson. Following the search, 303 rifles and a hundred cartridges of 7.62 mm bullets were uncovered which were hidden in one location.

A statement by Gaya Police read, “The recovery was made in Gaya’s Lutua area during a massive search operation following specific intelligence inputs. A special team comprising CoBRA 205, CRPF 159 Battalion, STF and District Police launched a combing operation in the forest area of Pandra of Lutua.”

Security forces carried out a search operation at the opposite end of Pandra Hill and maintained their operations based on information. Three large improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were additionally uncovered at another location during the heightened searches and they were neutralised by the security forces. A tunnel that had been built across the hill and served as a possible hideout for the Naxalites was also discovered during the time.

Security forces found 13,800 detonators and backpacks stored in five plastic sacks during the cave raid. In addition, four bundles of cordex wire, a black Naxalite military outfit, and an ammunition bag came to light on the scene and were all incinerated there, per the police.

Two smartphones and two walkie-talkies were also retrieved from the cave hideout by security forces. People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (Military Squad), the most lethal squad of the outlawed Naxalite group CPI (Communist Party of India) Maoist reportedly used to have meetings in the cave.

The capture of the massive stash of weapons and ammunition, as noted by Ashish Bharti, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaya, indicated that the Naxalites were getting ready to launch an enormous assault on the security forces. The press release further added, “The nefarious design of Naxalites has been foiled. The search operation against them is still underway.”