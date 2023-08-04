As Karnataka Police tries to bury the Udupi washroom video case calling it a ‘prank’, BJP today urged the governor to intervene in the matter. A delegation of BJP MLAs met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday and requested him to order the state government to conduct an SIT probe into the matter.

Senior BJP leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari, who led the delegation said, “Unfortunately, the government is conducting an investigation by a Deputy Superintendent level officer. If there is pressure from the government, a proper investigation by a Deputy Superintendent level officer is impossible. Therefore, we have demanded an SIT probe.”

Poojari said that the home minister of the state have taken the issue as a joke, and CM Siddaramaiah has also not taken the case seriously. “As the government was hesitant on the issue, today we met the Governor, and requested him to direct an SIT probe”, he added.

The BJP leader said that the governor was told about deteriorating law and order situation, chaotic atmosphere in Karnataka and the bail given to the girl students who filmed the video. He also appraised the governor about the possibility of connections of the accused girls with banned group PFI. “We have requested to issue directions for a SIT probe, for a comprehensive investigation,” he said.

In response, the governor assured that he will issue appropriate directions, he added.

However, responding to the protest by BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Nobody had lodged the complaint– either parents of the so called victim or the so called victim. The police had registered the case suo-moto against the three accused persons, they are out on bail now. The case is entrusted to a DySP level officer, who is investigating it.”

“Whoever has committed an offence will be punished in accordance with law. We have already taken steps, the investigation is on by a DySP level officer. Let the chargesheet come, let the investigation complete, we will take action,” the CM added.

Notably, in Udupi, videos of Hindu girls were recorded in the women’s washroom of Netrajyoti College in Udupi by 3 Muslim women. The college management supposedly conducted an inquiry into the matter and concluded that the video had been deleted, closing the case. However, the case assumed massive proportions after several social media users, including Rashmi Samant and Shefali Vaidya, raised the matter and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter. Following the public outrage, two suo moto cases have been registered at the Malpe Police Station in the Udupi district. The FIR was registered against the 3 Muslim women and the college administration also for the destruction of evidence and for not providing information to the police.