On Thursday, August 17, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his recent ‘Rakshas’ and ‘Asura’ jibes against those who voted for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint was filed at Indore district court in which it has been demanded that a case be registered against Randeep Surjewala under sections 290, 504, 505, 506, and 153A. Reportedly, the complaint has been submitted by Indore social media in charge of the BJP, Govind Singh Bains. The court has sought a report from the police by September 15.

Govind Singh Bains, who is a advocate told the media that his sentiments have been hurt as a voter due to the recent comments made by the Congress leader.

This comes after Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing a public gathering in Kaithal in Haryana on Sunday “cursed” the voters of the BJP calling them “rakshas” (demons). Kaithal is the same constituency where Surjewala had lost by around 500 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Demons of the BJP and JJP, you are demons. Those who vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and those who support the Bharatiya Janata Party have demonic tendencies. I curse from the land of Mahabharat today,” Surjewala said.

A day after this, instead of apologising, Surjewala doubled down the attack on the BJP and PM Modi and called him an ‘Asura’.

“Who is not filled with compassion, who does not love the people? He is not a ruler, he is an asura. The one who does not love the farmer, the labourer, and the youth,” Surjewala asserted. He also added that emotions and sentiments in dialogues are more important than words, which only a sensitive person can understand.

भरा नही जो करुणा से,

जिसको जनजन से प्यार नही !

शासक नही वह असुर है,

जिसे किसान,-मजदूर-अबला-युवा से प्यार नही !!



संवाद में भावना और भावुकता शब्दों से कहीं ज़्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है, जिसे कोई संवेदनशील व्यक्ति ही समझ सकता है।



जैसे कौरवों ने पांडवों के साथ छल करके उनके अधिकार छीने… — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 14, 2023

It is notable that the Congress leader has in recent days been on a spree of making insensitive comments about the BJP leaders and the voters. After attacking BJP with Rakshas and Asura barbs, Surjewala was heard using derogatory language for women during his public speeches.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), wherein Randeep Surjewala was heard using abusive words for women while addressing the crowd in Kaithal.

“After calling 23 crore countrymen who voted for BJP as demons, now Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Randeep Surjewala has also started abusing sisters and daughters in his public speeches. The party whose leaders use such indecent language for women can never be serious about women’s safety. A clear example of this is visible in Rajasthan,” Malviya wrote in Hindi.

भाजपा को वोट देने वाले 23 करोड़ देशवासियों को राक्षस कहने के बाद अब राहुल गांधी के करीबी रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने अपने सार्वजनिक भाषणों में बहन-बेटियों को गाली देना भी शुरू कर दिया है।



जिस पार्टी के नेता महिलाओं के लिए ऐसी अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करें, वो महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर कभी… pic.twitter.com/1ebDUsDGQG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 16, 2023

BJP condemns remarks against PM Modi by Congress leaders

The comments by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala have strongly been condemned by the BJP leaders and members. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed the Congress leader saying, “Congress has crossed all its limits. Randeep Surjewala, who calls ‘Afzal Guru’ ‘Afzal guru ji’, and his party members call ‘Osama’ ‘Osama ji’, has started abusing Indian voters. Congress party says on foreign land that democracy has died and ‘Bharat Mata’ has been murdered.”