A case has emerged from Holy Family Convent School, a private school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh where Hindu students were prevented from celebrating Raksha Bandhan and the Rakhis tied to the wrists of Hindu students were cut saying Hinduphobic things like ‘Hinduism shall not be preached here’. The parents of the students and members of various Hindu organisations visited the school and protested this act by the school after which the school furnished a written apology.

The incident took place at Holy Family Convent School on Bhamora Road in Aonla police station area of Bareilly. Here the students reached the school wearing Rakhi on their wrists. According to reports, some students also tied Rakhi to each other in the school. At that time, a teacher removed Rakhi and Kalava from the hands of the students. Seeing the students tying Rakhi, the teacher there became furious. The teacher scolded the students saying that ‘Hinduism shall not be preached here’ and the Hindu students who had Rakhi and Kalava in their hands were targetted. Their Rakhis and Kalavas were cut with scissors.

Upon getting information about the incident, the parents of the children and members of Hindu organisations including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and ABVP reached the school and held a protest. When informed about the situation, the police arrived at the school, and subsequently, the school management extended an apology to the Hindu parents.

A leader from the local Hindu organization and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad stated that the school, being run by Christian missionaries, objects to practices such as applying Tilak on the forehead, chanting Jai Shri Ram, and observing traditions like tying Rakhi and Kalawa. He expressed that while India respects all religions, any disregard for the Hindu religion and its festivals would not be tolerated.

The school management accepted its mistake and gave a written apology on behalf of the school management. The school administration acknowledged their mistake and assured that such incidents will not recur in the future. They presented their apology letter officially stamped with the school’s seal before Hindu organisations and the school’s students. Hindu organisations tied Rakhis to the school staff from the female students of the school.

It is notable that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has already written to schools asking not to punish students who choose to wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi on Raksha Bandhan. In a note addressed to the Principal Secretaries of School Education Departments in all states and union territories, the NCPCR highlighted the chronic issue of corporal punishment meted out on students who wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi during festive seasons. According to the commission, it has come to their attention, through numerous news reports, that children are experiencing harassment and discrimination from school teachers and staff while celebrating festivals.