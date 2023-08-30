The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed schools not to punish students who choose to wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi on Raksha Bandhan.

In a note addressed to the Principal Secretaries of School Education Departments in all states and union territories, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights highlighted the chronic issue of corporal punishment meted out on students who wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi during festive seasons. According to the commission, it has come to their attention, through numerous news reports, that children are experiencing harassment and discrimination from school teachers and staff while celebrating festivals.

“It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehendi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental. It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009,” the NCPCR said.

Hence, the top child rights authority has directed the relevant officials to issue appropriate directives and guarantee that schools refrain from engaging in any practices that could potentially subject children to physical punishment or bias.