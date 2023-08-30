Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNCPCR asks schools to refrain from punishing students for wearing Rakhis, Tilak and Mehendi...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NCPCR asks schools to refrain from punishing students for wearing Rakhis, Tilak and Mehendi during festivals

In a note addressed to the Principal Secretaries of School Education Departments in all states and union territories, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights highlighted the chronic issue of corporal punishment meted out on students who wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi during festive seasons

OpIndia Staff
NCPCR Rakhis
Representative Image (Picture Courtesy: Market Research Chicago)
3

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed schools not to punish students who choose to wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi on Raksha Bandhan.

In a note addressed to the Principal Secretaries of School Education Departments in all states and union territories, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights highlighted the chronic issue of corporal punishment meted out on students who wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi during festive seasons. According to the commission, it has come to their attention, through numerous news reports, that children are experiencing harassment and discrimination from school teachers and staff while celebrating festivals.

“It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehendi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental. It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009,” the NCPCR said.

Hence, the top child rights authority has directed the relevant officials to issue appropriate directives and guarantee that schools refrain from engaging in any practices that could potentially subject children to physical punishment or bias.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,550FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com