On Tuesday (15 August), Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly killing the minor son of her live-in partner and hiding his body in a box bed. As per police officials, the accused, Pooja Kumari killed an 11-year-old boy as she considered the deceased a hurdle in her relationship with her partner.

The police officials stated that the accused strangled the minor to death when he was sleeping. She then hid his body inside the box of their bed and fled the scene. They added that the woman was in a live-in relationship with the minor’s father identified as Jitender.

Earlier, on 10 August, Delhi Police received information from BLK Hospital that a boy had been brought dead and he had strangulation marks on his neck.

Delhi Police said, “On 10/08/2023, a minor male child, aged 11 years, was brutally murdered by strangulation, and his dead body was found concealed inside a bed. Accordingly, an FIR, under section 302 IPC, was registered at Police Station Inderpuri.”

While probing the case, Police analysed the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The CCTV camera footage revealed that the last person who visited the house of the 11-year-old boy was the woman, Pooja Kumari, a senior police officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said Police checked the footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras, leading to her arrest.

As per the crime branch, the accused was regularly changing her hideouts and dodging the police team. However, her location was zeroed in at Bakkarwala and she was arrested from there. Following her arrest, the accused Pooja admitted to the crime and acknowledged her guilt, the police said.

On the 17th of October 2019, Pooja Kumari and Jitender reportedly got married in an Arya Samaj temple. But a court marriage was not possible as Jitender had not divorced his wife, police said.

According to Police officials, Jitender assured Pooja Kumari that they would get married in court once he finalises divorce from his wife. The two then started living together and rented a house.

Both of them often had heated arguments over Jitender’s divorce and after some time, he moved out of the rented house and started staying with his wife, police officials said.

Jitender moved out in December last year, and since then Pooja Kumari was furious about it. Yadav stated that she assumed that Jitender left her because of his son.

Subsequently, on Thursday (10 August), she met her friend and asked him to take her to Jitender’s house, police said. The police added that the door of the house was open and she killed Divyansh, who was sleeping. Later, she took out clothes from the bed box and put the body inside it.