Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsEnforcement Directorate arrests Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's brother in money laundering case
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Enforcement Directorate arrests Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother in money laundering case

Currently, the agency has only named Senthil Balaji in ED's chargesheet. However, reports claim that ED may file a supplementary chargesheet as many more individuals may be named as they have not been cooperating in the probe.

OpIndia Staff
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister's brother
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji (left) and his brother Ashok (right) both have been arrested by ED in a money laundering case (Image Source - India Today)
14

On Sunday (13 August), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother RV Ashok in connection with a money laundering case from Kerala’s Kochi. The Minister’s brother had reportedly skipped several summonses sent by the central probing agency which prompted his arrest. 

Balaji’s brother, Ashok has been arrested by the same ED team, which has been probing the minister’s case. This development comes a day after the ED filed a chargesheet against Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji. The central probe agency filed a chargesheet comprising 3000 pages in a money laundering case against the DMK MLA.

However, sources claim that the court is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per media reports, in its charge sheet, the ED has included various documents seized, purported cash receipts recovered and Balaji’s statement that was recorded by the agency over the last few days. Currently, the agency has only named Senthil Balaji in its chargesheet. 

Meanwhile, on the 10th of August, the ED team froze a 2.49-acre land located in Karur worth more than Rs 30 crores. The property seized by the agency belongs to Ashok’s wife and it was done after several rounds of raids and a detailed inquiry into assets acquired by DMK minister Senthil Balaji and his relatives.

However, the ED is expected to file a supplementary charge sheet as many more individuals including members of Balaji’s family have not deposed before the agency till now. Evidently, the ED recently said in a statement that Balaji’s brother RV Ashok Balaji, his (Ashoks’) wife Nirmala and mother-in-law P Lakshmi were sent multiple summons to join the probe and record their statements but they are “yet to appear in person, demonstrating a lack of cooperation with the ongoing investigation”. 

On Saturday (12 August), the same day when the ED filed chargesheet in the case, the central agency produced Tamil Nadu Minister Balaji before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli’s court. Subsequently, the court sent Balaji into judicial custody till 25 August and the DMK leader has been lodged in Puzhal Central Jail, in Chennai.

The ED earlier claimed that during 2014-15, Balaji “misused” his office for illegal gratification and “engineered” a job racket scam in the state transport undertakings. 

The candidates purportedly paid kickbacks through Balaji’s associates including his brother R V Ashok Kumar and his personal assistants B Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan. The ED stated that this led to jobs being awarded at the expense of deserving candidates. 

Less than a week ago, on 7 August, the Supreme Court dismissed two pleas filed before the apex court challenging the ED custody of Senthil Balaji and seeking the court to release him, however, the court dismissed the pleas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress party uses false numbers, wrong comparisons to claim parliament speech of Rahul Gandh more popular than PM Modi’s

Raju Das -
Congress party has used false numbers for views of PM Modi’s speech on Twitter and Facebook, as the actual numbers are much more
Opinions

No Confidence Motion debate in the Parliament: Who was the winner and who was the big loser

Saket Suryesh -
When Rahul Gandhi stood up to speak on the No Confidence motion on the 9th of August, 2023, he started with a reference to Adani. It is really interesting that after the clean chit from Supreme Court on the stock manipulation charges, his speech writers did not tell him to refrain from beating a dead horse.

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes his social media display picture to Indian Tricolour, urges fellow citizens to follow suit to deepen the bond...

FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath over posts sharing a false letter alleging 50% commission in Madhya Pradesh

NCERT forms 19-member high-level committee including Sudha Murthy, Bibek Debroy, Shankar Mahadevan & others to develop new school textbooks

X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China-funded portal Newsclick suspended

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,457FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com