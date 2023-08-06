On August 5 (local time), billionaire and X’s owner Elon Musk said the social media platform would fund the legal bills of the users who have been treated unfairly at the place of employment because of what they posted or liked on the X portal, formerly known as Twitter. In a tweet, Musk said, “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know.”

Notably, there have been several instances when people lost their jobs for posting or liking something on the platform. With X offering to pay the legal bills, employees who believe they were treated wrongfully for their ideological stands on the platform may have a chance to go for a legal fight against the employer for alleged discrimination at the workplace. However, It is unclear how X will play along with its promise to follow the local laws in case a government employee seeks help to pay legal fees for fighting a case against the government for allegedly being wrongfully punished for his or her activity on the X platform.

Later, Musk replied to popular X user LibsOfTikTok for pointing out how Limited Run Games fired Kara Lynne for following LibsOfTikTok and other conservatives on the platform. Musk asked Kara if it was true, hinting at the possibility of support in paying legal bills.

Replying to Musk, Kara said, “The situation is slightly more complicated than the headline. But yes.” In January 2023, Kara was allegedly fired from the company after a trans person ‘Purple Tinker’ launched a campaign against her.

After Kara was fired from the company, X users dug out ‘Purple Tinker’ posts showing his problematic views on sexual assault on children. Following the backlash, ‘Purple Tinker’ stopped publishing anything on the X platform. The last post from the user came as a public statement and a thread claiming not to be a “paedophile” as it was only about the “terminology“.

Update! As soon as we hit publish, Purple Tinker reactivated Twitter and allowed these tweets to be confirmed as legitimate: pic.twitter.com/UUmZ2QA0of — Jonas J. Campbell (@JonasJCampbell) January 10, 2023

X introduced new and improved features to improve user experience

In recent times, Elon Musk has introduced several features to attract more users to X (formerly known as Twitter). Besides rebranding Twitter to X Corp, Musk has opened a monetisation option for the creators. Provided a user has at least 500 followers, 15 million impressions in three months and a subscription to X Premium (formerly known as Blue), he or she can sign up for the program and make money.

Longer videos, editing options, better reach, and less spam have been some of the features X has introduced and worked on improving to make it an “everything” app.