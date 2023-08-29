Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (29 August), will have to remain behind bars in the Attock Jail in connection with the Cipher case.

Hours after getting bail in the Toshakhana case, a special court recently established to hear cases under the Official Sec­rets Act directed the Attock Jail authorities, the place where Former Pakistan PM is incarcerated, to keep Imran Khan in “judicial lockup”. It also directed the jail authorities to produce him before the court on the 30th of August in connection with the Cipher case.

The Dawn report stated that it had accessed the letter that Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain sent to the Attock jail superintendent.

In the letter, Judge Zulqarnain said, “That accused Imran Khan Niazi s/o Ikramullah Khan Niazi r/o Zaman Park, Lahore is hereby ordered for judicial remand in case FIR mentioned above, who is already detained in district jail, Attock.”

OpIndia had earlier reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is grilling Khan in connection with a diplomatic cable (Cipher) that reportedly went missing from his possession. Apparently, it was the same cable that he presented for a long time as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” against him. On the basis of this purported cable, Khan had claimed that the US wanted to oust him from the Prime Minister’s office and install a puppet regime.

Earlier, on 19 August, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested and was reportedly being taken to the FIA’s headquarters.

Confirming this development, the Dawn report added that proceedings against PTI Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Qureshi in the same case are also underway.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan got some respite when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Khan’s conviction and three-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case.